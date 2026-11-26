Another Black Friday is upon us, and for kids and parents today, it will be a very different experience than you would have encountered back in the 1990s. In the days before the ubiquity of online shopping, physical stores were the only places to grab your bargains, and ‘90s kids will remember some distinctly different occurrences and “adventures” that colored every bargain-hunting trip.

Scouring the Catalogs

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With no Google to turn to, finding discounts and sales was very much a manual job. It entailed searching through every newspaper, magazine, and catalog that came through the door, ideally with a big red marker pen in hand. Next, out came your notebook and calendar and it was into the phase of cross-planning. Which store or mall offered the best prices? When and where did each sale begin? Maps would need to be consulted, deals compared, diaries considered. Back then, hitting the Black Friday sales was akin to a military operation.

Queuing in the Cold

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With little in the way of pre-ordering or home delivery available, bagging those bargains meant putting your feet on the ground. You want that fifty percent discount on a top-of-the-range LED television? You'd better make sure you're one of the first through the doors. That meant arriving early and queuing. A lot of queuing. We'd even go so far as to say an inordinate amount. With brick-and-mortar stores the only way to go, people would arrive hours before opening time for an especially attractive deal.

Parking Lot Mayhem

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Shopping meant cars. Lots of cars, usually full of people. What better recipe could there be for stress and arguments than a harassed family crowded into one vehicle, competing against countless other families in the same predicament for a parking space at the mall. ‘90s kids may well remember endless loops of the lot, whilst charged by their parents with the vital task of looking out for any car that might just be about to pull out, or, miracle of miracles, an already empty space. Oh, the feeling of relief when you finally pulled in and switched off the engine. Then the real fun could begin.

In-Store Bust-Ups

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We're not suggesting every Black Friday bargain hunter was an accidental push away from losing it, but in-store fistfights certainly did happen. Malls on Black Friday provided a perfect storm of stressed adults, swarming crowds, and exasperated kids, all on the hunt for the same limited stock. Perhaps these conditions awakened a long-dormant primal instinct of survival of the fittest. Spare a thought for those poor store workers, looking out through the windows at five minutes to nine, faced by a terrifying mob of soon-to-be invaders. Such scenes were regular sights back in the day.

Iconic Stores

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Younger people won't remember some of the iconic 1990s stores that are sadly no longer with us. Remember Musicland? This fantastic chain provided a must-visit for record-loving adults and kids across the decades since the 1950s. It was around long enough to witness the transition from vinyl to cassette to CD and then, unfortunately for the company, to digital. As physical sales dwindled, the brand was passed on through several hands and today exists only in memory.

For the literary-minded, Waldenbooks was the book-lover's equivalent and had an even longer history. Founded in 1933, at its height the chain had over one thousand stores. As well as books, you could peruse a fantastic range of magazines. Waldenbooks was eventually merged with Borders before disappearing altogether. For kids, see also Kay Bee Toys, a major chain and serious rival to Toys "R" Us, and Warner Bros. Studio Store, both of which are now similarly defunct.

Scrambles for Must-Have Toys

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Modern, Amazon-style infrastructure with advanced analytics and twenty-four delivery options didn't exist back in the 1990s, which led to several infamous manias for must-have toys that resulted in all-out chaos on the high streets. In pop culture, this was humorously reflected in the underrated 1996 movie, Jingle All the Way, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as rival fathers desperately trying to secure a Turbo Man action figure for their sons. In real life, Tickle Me Elmo figures, based on the popular Sesame Street characters, were the Cabbage Patch Kids of the '90s, with an absolute mania for them reportedly resulting in near riots across the country.

Other toys that reached similarly frenzied peaks of popularity during that decade include the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers range of action figures, the revolutionary Nintendo 64 gaming system, and Furby's—the interactive electronic plushies that enchanted thousands and gave just as many the absolute creeps.

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