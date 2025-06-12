The Top 10 Father‘s Day Activities for 2025

June 15 marks a special day dedicated to all the incredible dads in our lives. While gifts are standard for the holiday, quality time can be even more memorable. Not sure how to spend it? Restaurants, thrill rides, and comedy shows are just some of the trending activity ideas for Father’s Day 2025.

To compile this list, the team at Google Trends looked at search data related to Father’s Day in the U.S. The activities below are the queries that saw the highest traffic boost between Thursday, May 1 and Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Car shows are the top-trending way to spend Father’s Day this year. At these events, car enthusiasts usually share their passion for automobiles by judging the best-looking vehicles, socializing with others who have the same interests, participating in auctions, and more. Some of the biggest annual car shows are in California’s Pebble Beach and Florida’s Amelia Island.

If your dad isn’t into cars, consider treating them to a good laugh. Comedy shows ranked as the No.2 trending Father’s Day activity. It can be fun to go out for a comedy show, but dads can enjoy them at home, too. Some of the highest-rated comedy specials to stream at home, according to audiences, are Bo Burnham: Inside and Ali Wong: Baby Cobra.

Based on the research, food-related activities are also popular. That’s not surprising: A free meal always makes a great gift. BBQs ranked as the third top-trending Father’s Day idea, followed by buffets.

You can view the full ranking below:

The Most Popular Father‘s Day Activities in 2025

1. Car show

2. Comedy show

3. BBQ

4. Buffet

5. Amusement park

6. Go Karts

7. Aquarium

8. Beer tasting

9. Brunch

10. Massage

Father’s Day wasn’t always popular among Americans. You can learn more about its history here.

Read More About Father’s Day: