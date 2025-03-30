12 Cultural Shifts Sparked By the 1975 Digital Revolution

A turning point of the Information Age came in 1975. The world was beginning to experience many of the technological innovations we take for granted today, like personal computers, programmed software, video game consoles, laser printers, and digital cameras. Fifty years later, the digital revolution has transformed both how we work and the way we socialize and entertain ourselves. A great part of our daily lives now takes place virtually via our smart devices, and many people embrace these technologies without considering their wider impact. In the year 2025, let’s look back at the cultural changes prompted by the digital revolution of the mid-1970s to see how much influence technology has had on human society in the last five decades.

Shifting From Analog to Digital

Shifting from analog to digital operations has exploded global data creation. In just the past decade and a half, the amount of data created, recorded, copied, and consumed worldwide grew from 2 zettabytes in 2010 to 149 zettabytes in 2024. (One zettabytes is equal to 1 billion terabytes, to put that number into perspective.)

Unlike in the past when we were limited to phone calls and handwritten letters, we now communicate through emails and instant messaging systems like WhatsApp and often prefer reading the news from digital magazines and social media pages rather than newspapers.

The Internet of Things

Alexa, what’s the weather like? | Yagi Studio/GettyImages

In 2024, 18.8 billion devices were connected to the “Internet of Things” (IoT) all around the world. That number includes gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and smart cars, as wells as automated controls for lighting, temperature, and security in buildings. This shows how much we depend on smart devices in our daily lives to help us manage ourselves and our surroundings.

The Growth of Virtual Communities

Since 1975, many clubs and communities have moved to online spaces on Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and other platforms. In 2019, more than 75 percent of internet users reported belonging to an online community. Though many people decry the recent decline of third spaces in the real world, there’s no shortage of virtual meeting places in the 21st century.

Evolved Entertainment Mediums

Gaming is more mainstream than ever. | Anadolu/GettyImages

In recent decades, we’ve quickly gone from vinyl records to Spotify and YouTube music playlists; from CDs and DVDs to Netflix and Disney+; from paperbacks and hardcovers to eBooks and audiobooks; and from arcade games to video games. By 2023, more than 80 percent of Americans used streaming services, and in 2024, games like Candy Crush and Minecraft each had around 200 million monthly players. The digital revolution has made content easier, quicker, and cheaper to access, and consumers have embraced these new versions of entertainment.

But that doesn’t mean we’ve turned our backs on physical media altogether. Far from it—vinyl record sales have actually increased in the past 20 years. That may be partly due to streaming, which allows listeners to experience albums for free before committing to purchasing them.

Business in the Digital Era

Digital tools and systems have transformed the ways we operate companies, with over 90 percent of businesses worldwide currently engaging in digital initiatives. Automation tools and cloud computing are some technologies that make our work processes easier and more efficient. These innovations now make it possible for us to complete tasks, make purchases, attend meetings, and even close deals easily, quickly, and remotely.

The Rise of Digital Currencies

Is Bitcoin the future? | Anadolu/GettyImages

Digital money has been praised for making financial transactions smoother and reducing the costs and risks of exchanging physical cash. It’s projected there were over 560 million cryptocurrency owners worldwide in 2024, with a global ownership rate of 6.8 percent. This reflects how much we’ve embraced the convenience and security of digital currencies in today’s financial world.

Online Education and E-learning

Learning online can be more flexible and affordable than learning in a traditional setting. With easy access through platforms such as Alison, Coursera, and Udemy, any person can learn practically any subject anywhere in the world. In 2023, the online education industry was worth over $450 billion. As e-learning becomes more widely accepted, it’s expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2032.

The Influence of Digital Activism

Social media as a megaphone. | Matt Cardy/GettyImages

Significant social causes have received widespread recognition thanks to online advocacy. Following the digital revolution, it’s now possible to organize protests with people from all around the world without physically being together. For instance, on May 28, 2020 alone, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter was used around 8.8 million times, making it one of the most popular advocacy campaigns in digital history.

Memes as a Cultural Language

Memes have been used to narrate our social, cultural, and political experiences in humorous ways since the early days of the internet. According to Memes Statistics, sharing memes leads to 60 percent more organic engagement and 10 times more reach than regular visuals, confirming we accept and appreciate humor as a common style of interaction with one another on the internet.

Digital Dating and Virtual Relationships

It’s a match. | Uwe Krejci/GettyImages

One of the most common ways we meet and form relationships today is through dating apps and social media. In the U.S., about 50 percent adults under 30 have used dating sites or apps, and the majority of couples report meeting online. The internet has become a core feature of modern dating culture, allowing easy access to potential partners outside of social circles.

Adopting Augmented and Virtual Realities

Consumers spent approximately $6.36 billion on augmented and virtual realities (AR/VR) in 2020 alone. Despite issues like high cost and other barriers to user adoption, this industry is still projected to exceed $250 billion by 2028. VR proponents believe the applications of the technology in business, learning, and entertainment will outweigh the cons of its costliness and difficulty of use.

Everyday Use of Artificial Intelligence

AI is here to stay. | d3sign/GettyImages

Many people use artificial intelligence in their daily lives, whether they’re looking for assistance at work or school. AI is projected to improve the world economy by $15.7 trillion by 2030, making it one technological innovation that is likely to have a lasting impact on humanity. However, many critics claim the tech presents risks and dangers, including displacing millions of jobs, and have called for stricter ethical standards and considerations.

Read More About Technology: