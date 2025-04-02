Your Thrift Store Finds Probably Have Bugs in Them—Here’s How to Tell

Shopping at thrift stores can feel like hunting for buried treasure, especially if you’re the kind of shopper who relishes a good bargain. The feeling that hits when you stumble upon some unclaimed gold hidden amid the densely packed racks—whether it’s a great book you’ve wanted to read, a piece of vintage furniture, or an article of clothing from a brand-name designer that you can’t believe you just found in your size—is unlike anything else.

But buying secondhand isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. That lovely purse you just had your eye on might actually be harboring something pretty nasty inside. From bed bugs to woodboring beetles, all kinds of creepy crawlies could be hitching a ride back to your house once you leave the thrift store, and you probably wouldn’t even know it until after something jumped up and bit you—or an infestation has already taken hold.

Never fear, though—this handy guide covers the most common pests you need to worry about when you’re thrift shopping, plus how to spot them so you don’t accidentally end up with more than you bargained for.

Bed Bugs

Not the kind of guest you want to invite to the party. | Oxford Scientific, The Image Bank, Getty Images

Bed bugs are the seasoned hitchhikers of the insect world. They’ve been around for thousands of years, and once settled, these small reddish-brown critters can be hard to get rid of.

They’re tiny and nocturnal, making them hard to spot. And despite their name, they aren’t just tucked away in the crevices of mattresses; these loathsome pests can also take up shop in other furniture—like a sofa or dresser—as well as clothing, suitcases, bags, and backpacks. Even electronics aren’t entirely free from their clutches: You can find them in televisions and alarm clocks, too. (They’re usually drawn to those gadgets as a heat source due to their proximity to beds or other lived-in areas of the home. Older TV units also provide lots of ample space to hide and lay eggs in.)

At thrift stores, you could find them in all kinds of items, so it’s important to stay vigilant. To be on the extra-safe side, always be sure to wipe down hard surfaces—a blend of bleach diluted in water can be helpful. If you happen to be grabbing clothes, consider slipping them in a sealed plastic bag for a few days before you formally add them to your wardrobe, as this could help to suffocate these unwanted interlopers. Dry-cleaning may be an effective course of action for clothing, as the high temperatures (typically between 120°F to 150°F) and chemicals used in the process can kill adult bugs. But if the infestation is coming from another source—or you just don’t want to spend the extra money—then you might need to rely on other methods.

With larger furniture items, the same logic applies: Try to keep these things in a garage or other isolated area of your home before officially adding anything to your living spaces, just in case.

Tell-tale signs:

Dead bugs

Discarded nymph skins

Small black specks (droppings)

Unhatched eggs, usually white in color

Blood stains

Clothes Moths

A little snack between bugs. | Jeffrey Coolidge, Stone Collection, Getty Images

Drawn to closets and other naturally warm environments, clothes moths are essentially fabric fetishists that lay their eggs on clothing made of wool, silk, and other fibers. Once hatched, clothes moth larvae feed on the fabric around them, leading to large holes in the material, plus other kinds of damage. These small, pale-colored insects aren’t content to settle for just your favorite silk dress or sweater; they’re opportunistic and can end up chewing on upholstered furniture and even stuffed toys.

Worried about the damage a few clothes moths would do to your stuff? If you’re buying clothes secondhand, be sure to slip them in the wash before you wear anything, and make sure the water is hot—ideally at least 120°F. Not only that, but you may want to consider slipping those duds into a vacuum-sealed storage bag for a few days and sealing away any apparel you don’t normally wear much in airtight containers. This helps cut back on the amount of nibbles those moths get in (if you do have an infestation). Even keeping your closet door open with a light on could help, as these moths are notoriously skittish when exposed to bright light and prefer to hide in dark spots instead.

Tell-tale signs:

Irregular holes or thin patches in clothing fabric

Larvae (tiny, creamy white caterpillars)

White webbing left by larvae

Woodboring Beetles

Technically speaking, termites belong to this club. | Tahreer Photography, Moment Collection, Getty Images

Also known as furniture beetles, these voracious little insects love to chow down on all kinds of wood and actually burrow deep down into it, virtually eating it from the inside out.

This is obviously a big problem, particularly if you’re shopping for any kind of wooden furniture (though the bugs are known to enjoy the taste of wood cutting boards, wooden crates, and even wood paneling). Beyond destroying the integrity of a piece of furniture, these beetles—including powderpost beetles or termites, which technically count as woodboring, too—can quickly jump around to other wooden items in your home and cause havoc all over the place.

If you’re at a thrift store, pause before you buy that new dining set or desk, because anything made out of wood ought to be checked for the following:

Tell-tale signs:

Tiny holes on the wood surface

A powder-like dust (frass) that’s light in color and coated on surfaces

Black or red-hued beetles inside the furniture

White, C-shaped larvae

Mud tubes (termite tunnels)

Musty smell

Carpet Beetles

Hard pass. | John Downer, Stone Collection, Getty Images

Natural fibers are like fine dining for these ravenous beasties. Carpet beetles are typically a mottled black, brown, yellow, and orange color. Though carpets are especially at risk, these bugs will munch on pretty anything that is upholstered or made of silk, fur, or leather, which means even your clothing might not be safe. Sometimes, they can even spread to the food you have at home.

If you’re hitting up a vintage shop any time soon, you might have a hard time knowing if carpet beetles have already staked their claim on your goods, but aim to look for the following:

Tell-tale signs:

Irregular holes or patches in materials (like clothing, upholstery, etc.)

Carpet beetle larvae (usually brown or black)

Pellet-like feces near feeding areas

Larval skin in folds of fabric (like bedding, clothing, etc.)

Beetles on windowsills (they’re attracted to the light)

Read More Live Smarter Stories Below: