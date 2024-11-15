Your Luggage Is Absolutely Disgusting—Here’s How to Clean It

Most folks love a good vacation, and we all know that luggage puts up with a lot. From being trawled down countless sidewalks and through jam-packed airports to getting handled by strangers and stuffed into tight spaces, suitcases can accumulate a lot of dirt, grime, and bacteria over time.

Below are a few tips that can help guide you through every step of the luggage-cleaning process, from how often you should be doing it to how the upkeep differs between exteriors and interiors.

How to Clean Luggage Exteriors

Once you’re home and have started to unpack, start by wiping down your suitcase’s exteriors. Use either antibacterial wipes or a mixture of water and liquid hand soap with a soft cloth for hard-sided cases. A simple sponge can also prove an effective tool for removing stubborn stains.

For soft-sided cases made of canvas, use antibacterial wipes or the same mix of water and liquid soap. Use a soft brush or old toothbrush for the actual scrubbing. You’ll need to take more time to slowly work the solution into the fabric and remove dirt. Tough stains may require a foaming fabric cleaner or, failing that, a solution of one part water to two parts vinegar. When you’ve finished, wipe away any excess moisture and leave the suitcase to dry in a warm environment or outdoors in the sun.

In both cases, make sure to take notice of the bottom of your suitcase, including the wheels. Suitcase wheels can pick up a lot of hair, fibers, and other nasty detritus. Using your cloth or wipes, remove any material and clean well. In extreme cases, employ a pair of scissors to cut free any obstructions. When you’ve finished, each wheel should spin freely.

How to Clean Luggage Interiors

Ready to tackle the interior of your suitcase? To get started, use a dust buster or a regular vacuum with a suitable attachment, then go over the lining a few times until you feel like everything has been taken care of. Remember to get into all the corners and pockets (you can always start by shaking your suitcase upside down outside).

Any removable liners or pockets should be taken out and cleaned by hand using liquid soap and water or with disinfectant wipes. Stained lining can be treated with a mix of water and laundry detergent, according to Wirecutter. Dab the mixture onto the stain with a clean cloth, let it sit for a few minutes, then wipe down the area with clean water and leave to dry.

How to Clean Luggage Handles

Suitcase handles can be hotbeds for germs and dirt. Start by extending the handles to their full length, then give them a scrub using a mix of liquid soap and water. Dry the handles with a soft cloth or a paper towel, then use antibacterial wipes to thoroughly disinfect. As handles are used so much, it’s essential to use extra-strength wipes to help eliminate germs.

What to Avoid

When it comes to cleaning and generally maintaining suitcases, there are a couple considerations that are definitely worth keeping in mind.

One of the biggest—though it may seem obvious—is to avoid placing suitcases on your bed when you return home. In the off-chance that you picked up bed begs while traveling, keeping your luggage in the bathtub or on a tiled bathroom floor will reduce the risk of the bugs infesting where you sleep.

When transporting dirty clothes, shoes, or food in your suitcase, it’s also a good idea to wrap the offending items in plastic bags so your suitcase won't absorb smells or get stained.

Lastly, you may want to consider investing in covers for each suitcase. Many companies now sell machine-washable fabric versions. Alternatively, some manufacturers have started making luggage with built-in bacterial protection, though their effectiveness is not guaranteed.

