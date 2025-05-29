The Right Way to Safely Dispose of E-Cigarettes

Smoking e-cigarettes (also known as vaping) has grown in popularity over the last two decades as an alternative to smoking tobacco.

Although vaping may be slightly less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes still have their own health risks. Long-term use can lead to everything from lung damage to addiction and exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins, such as volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, and carcinogens, among other dangers.

But health risks aren’t the only thing to worry about when it comes to e-cigarettes. These devices can also cause fires in landfills if not properly and safely disposed of. So, what’s an everyday user to do?

First, it’s important to know that you shouldn’t simply throw old e-cigarettes away in the trash once you’re done with them and then go about your day. Below, we break down the best way to get rid of used vape pens and pods.

How Do E-Cigarettes Work?

E-cigarettes are comprised of two parts: A lithium-ion battery cylinder and a liquid nicotine pod. You have to separate the two before you can safely dispose of them. Because the first part contains a lithium-ion battery, it needs to be recycled; throwing it away in the trash could end up causing bigger problems than you probably ever expected.

The reason for this is that lithium-ion batteries can potentially explode if triggered and overheated, leading to a fire. Remember when those Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were spontaneously exploding in 2016? Those random combustions were due, in part, to the phone’s lithium-ion battery, as well as poor ventilation and cooling.

How To Recycle E-Cigarettes

Ready to ditch your e-cigarette for good? Your best bet is to avoid tossing it in your trash or recycling bin. Instead, start by separating the pieces. Once you have, place the lithium-ion battery in a sealable plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag, and take it to a designated recycling center or drop-off site in your community. You can usually find drop-offs at your local Best Buy, Home Depot, Staples, or other major retailers. That said, sites like Call2Recycle.org can help you find specific locations in your area, too.

As for the nicotine pods, the liquid inside is considered hazardous waste and could get absorbed into the skin. Throwing it away in the trash isn’t recommended either, and you should never, under any circumstances, pour the liquid down the drain or toilet because it’s considered hazardous waste and could be harmful to the environment, as well as to fish and other aquatic life.

Instead, pour any leftover liquid nicotine into something absorbent, like cat litter or coffee grounds. After it’s completely absorbed, seal it in a plastic bag and then simply chuck it in the dumpster. This helps reduce the chances of leakage once that waste ends up in a landfill.

Additionally, if you want to be extra careful, take the sealed liquid nicotine pods to your local healthcare facility for disposal; a nurse’s office, clinic, or retail pharmacy could be possible outlets. In fact, you can probably even dispose of old vape pens at your local smoke shop. No matter what you opt to do, it's better to follow the EPA’s overall guidelines [PDF] and never toss them in the trash, as this could cause bigger problems for the environment in the end.

