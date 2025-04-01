Why You Shouldn’t Ball Your Socks—and How to Fold Them Instead

The world’s most hated chore might just be folding laundry. It’s tedious, time-consuming, and nearly impossible to do well. So, naturally, when it comes to putting away socks—usually the final summit to tackle in our mountain of freshly-washed clothes—it’s easier to simply bundle up our toe-huggers, toss them into a dark drawer, and call it a day. But, if you’re one of the many who store your socks like knitted baseballs, you’re probably making things harder on yourself in the long run.

Why You Shouldn’t Bundle Your Socks

Bundling your socks actually wears them out quicker, stretching the elastic in the cuff and thinning the material. If you’ve noticed your crew socks slipping down your ankles and getting lodged in the heel of your shoe after just a few outings, your method of folding and storing them could be the culprit.

So, what’s the answer to this first-world dilemma? You guessed it: more folding.

“Folding instead of bundling helps protect the fabric and elastic,” professional organizer Melissa Keyser told Martha Stewart. “When the socks are folded, it gives time for the fibers to relax.”

Folding is also an excellent space-saving option and a better visual tool for grabbing what you need quickly on the go. But not all socks are folded the same. In fact, the type of pair you’re working with, and where you’re placing them, will go a long way in determining exactly how you should fold them.

If only there was a hack for keeping sock pairs together. | Kinga Krzeminska/GettyImages

The Rolling Method

For longer socks like crew socks, dress socks, and nylons, rolling is likely the easiest route. What you lose in storage space, you make up for in time saved. Simply stack the socks on top of each other, right side out, before rolling them from the toe to the top of the ankle. You should store them so that the spiral is facing up.

The Square Fold

If maximizing your space is the goal, opt for the square fold, which also works for most crew and dress socks. Position your socks in the shape of the letter T with the top sock lying vertically. Then, fold the sides of the bottom sock over the top sock and bring each half of the top sock over the middle. Finish by tucking what’s left into the pocket edge.

If you’re working with ankle socks or thinner dress socks, the process is pretty simple: Just lay one on top of the other and fold the pair in half at the arch.

At the end of the day, you’re swapping convenience for efficiency which, admittedly, doesn’t sound all that fun. To make it less tedious, just think of all the money you’ll save on socks as you fold them.

