How to Re-Puff Your Puffer Coat

The sweater weather you’ve been waiting for is finally here, and now it’s time to bust out the puffer jacket. These coats keep people warm and make the perfect fashion statement during the winter season. And though you may want to buy another coat when you notice lumps or strange flat areas in your regular one after digging it out of the closet, there’s no need to waste money. Here’s how you can make your old puffer jacket look and feel new.

The solution is straightforward: You only need to wash the outerwear to bring it back to life. Jacket care expert Andy Morningstar explained to Columbia Sportswear how to do so without damaging the product.

It’s important to close all zippers and flaps and wipe off any noticeable dirt, then turn the jacket inside out. Wash the coat on the delicate cycle using a mild detergent and cold water. It’s best to steer clear of fabric softeners and bleach.

The jacket is likely to snag on a top-loading agitator washing machine, so avoiding these types of appliances is best. You can hand wash your jacket if you only have a top-loading machine. Start by soaking it in cold or lukewarm water for 30 to 60 minutes. Then, gently wash the coat with mild soap. After rinsing off the soap, carefully squeeze the excess water out, making sure to not clump the material again.

You’ll want to dry the jacket on the lowest heat setting or with no heat. You can add dryer or tennis balls to the machine; these will move around in the dryer and ensure the insulation is evenly distributed within the garment.

As a rule of thumb, you should wash your jacket at least two times a season. (Leather or suede jackets should be cleaned once per season by a professional dry cleaner.)

Your puffer coat will get lumpy if you don’t properly take care of it. As Morningstar explained, “The loft or fluffiness of down or synthetic insulation is how your jacket traps in air and retains heat. Letting your jacket go too long between washes can cause the inner fill to clump up, which reduces the loft.” Accumulated sweat, dirt, and dust in the jacket can also cause its protective water-repellent coating to wear down faster and make it lose breathability.

Regularly maintaining your puffer jacket will make it last longer. Remember to gently wipe the coat down whenever you get it dirty, and avoid storing it in a vacuum bag or in any compressed state.

