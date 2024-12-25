How to Remove Floor Scuff Marks With What You Have at Home

Hardwood floors are gorgeous, but those pesky black scuffs are an eyesore. They usually appear when the bottoms of furniture or shoes scrape against the wood. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to eliminate the ugly marks.

Although many sources swear by rubbing a tennis ball against the scuffs until they’re gone, Better Homes & Gardens recently reported that the method doesn’t work well. It only removes the troublesome streaks a bit. The outlet says you’re better off using a melamine sponge (a.k.a. an eraser sponge) instead. The abrasive foam works like ultra-fine sandpaper, making it ideal for gunk removal on many surfaces.

The cleaning service Merry Maids recommends using a shoe to remove the marks. That’s right—although shoes are often the cause, they can also be a solution. Use a clean, light-soled shoe and gently rub its heel against the mark. You can also use the rubber eraser method. Simply get a damp cloth and wipe down the area. Then, rub the eraser over it until the mark goes away.

Home & Texture suggests using baking soda. After adding water to make a paste, scrub the baking soda mixture into the affected spot with a clean cloth. Rinse the area and let it dry completely before walking on it. A vinegar and water solution may help as well. Mix equal parts of each substance in a spray bottle and target the zone you want to clean. After letting the mixture sit for a few minutes, you can wipe it away with a damp cloth. If all else fails, it might be best to purchase a commercial cleaner designed for your specific type of flooring.

The best way to combat scuff marks is to prevent them from happening. You can avoid them by keeping outdoor shoes at the entrance of your home, using floor protectors for furniture, and laying down indoor mats where necessary. And even if you don’t see any unsightly scuffs, your floors will still benefit from regular mopping and vacuuming. Here’s how often you should be cleaning them.

Read More About Cleaning: