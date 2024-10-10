How to Turn Your iPhone Into a Satellite Phone If You Lose Coverage

Since making landfall as a Category 3 storm on October 9, Hurricane Milton has already left millions of Floridians without power. Cell phone service may also be impacted by the natural disaster. Luckily, the iPhone 14 and later models with iOS 18 can be used as satellite phones to send emergency texts. Just keep in mind that not all carriers support the capability, and group messages and sharing photos and videos won’t be an option.

iMessage via Satellite

To use the satellite feature, make sure iMessage is turned on before you’re outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The number of the person you’re trying to message must be in your contacts list, and they’ll need to have updated the latest iOS to their device. Lastly, whoever you reach must have communicated with you via iMessage at some point over the last month for the feature to work.

After opening the Messages app, a pop-up saying “Use Messages via Satellite” will appear if you have no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Tap it and follow the instructions to activate satellite messaging. It will be easier to connect if you have a clear view of the sky and aren’t under anything that can block the signal. Once connected, you should see a green dot and a satellite icon at the top of your screen. At this point, you can send a message.

You should also have access to Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Find My upon connecting to a satellite.

SMS via Satellite

If iMessage isn’t working, your iPhone can still send texts via SMS. In this case, you should add the contact you want to reach to your Family Sharing group or emergency contacts. You can also send an SMS message first via satellite so they can reply—just make sure your SIM card is activated so you can use the feature.

Once that’s covered, head over to Settings. Press Apps, scroll down to Messages, and then activate the Send as Text Message option. You should be able to connect to a satellite and send a text as laid out in the iMessage instructions above.

