You May Be Using Your Toilet Plunger Wrong

Learning to use a plunger isn’t usually high on anyone’s priority list, but maybe it should be. You can easily make a clogged toilet worse if you don’t know how to use a plunger correctly. Experts at the plumbing service Thomas & Galbraith have shared some valuable information about how to quickly unclog your toilet—hopefully, on the first try.

The company suggests removing the tank lid first to see if the water level is high enough to cover the outlet valve; if the level is lower, add more water to the tank. Lift the flapper valve so some water flows into the toilet bowl. If the water goes back down on its own, you won’t have to do anything else.

Otherwise, you’ll have to get plunging. You’ll need to ensure the toilet water covers the entire plunger cup (you may need to pour some more into the toilet bowl if there isn’t enough). You can then place the tool entirely over the hole and give a few gentle plunges to get the air out of the plunger cup. Afterward, push it up and down with medium-to-heavy force. The blockage will eventually break apart, and at this point, you can try flushing the toilet. You may have to repeat this process multiple times until the clog is cleared.

The right tool can make all the difference in this potentially messy bathroom scenario. You might be most familiar with the cup plunger, which uses a rubber cup to unclog a toilet drain. But other types might actually be better for the job. One option is the flange plunger, which has a circular protrusion (a.k.a. a flange) from the rubber cup. This type of tool is typically ideal for clogs because it creates a better seal against the toilet bowl drain than the cup plunger. You may also want to try the accordion plunger—this version has a bellow-like shape that’s smaller than the previous two, making it easier to fit down the toilet bowl drain.

Read More About Cleaning: