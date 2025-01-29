How to Watch Super Bowl LIX Without Cable

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9, and fans who have the Fox network as part of their cable subscription or via an over-the-air antenna are able to tune in for free.

But not everyone has an antenna, and cord cutters are abundant. Millions of people abandon their cable subscriptions each year, enticed by the wide variety of streaming services and reluctant to keep paying for channels they never watch. If you’re one of them, you can still watch the Super Bowl. It may just take a few mildly annoying steps.

Streaming the Super Bowl on Tubi

The easiest and cheapest (read: free) solution for catching the game is to sign up for Tubi. The ad-supported streaming service may not get lavished with the same media attention as Netflix or Max, but it has a huge benefit when it comes to the Super Bowl: Tubi is owned by Fox, and the broadcasting company is making it available on the platform along with pre and post-game shows, and the halftime show. They’ll even stream all the buzzworthy Super Bowl ads you’d see on the network broadcast. This marks the first time the game has streamed on a service totally free (legally, anyway).

All you need is a Tubi account, which requires some basic info but no credit card. Tubi even offers the game in 4K, provided you have a 4K streaming stick and a compatible television.

Streaming the Super Bowl on Live TV

According to Lifehacker, the Super Bowl is available to subscribers of various live TV streaming services. These function in a manner similar to cable, with program guides and numerous broadcast and premium channels bundled together.

The catch? They’re usually more expensive than individual streamers. Hulu + Live TV, for example, runs a minimum of $83 monthly. But many have free trials, so you could technically sign up on Sunday and enjoy a few days before logging off. You would, of course, need to supply credit card information and remember to cancel your subscription before being charged.

There’s one more catch: Fox may not be available in all markets. (The services can usually check on that when you plug in your zip code.) If that option sounds appealing, you can look into DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or YouTube TV.

Streaming the Super Bowl on Apps

If you’re planning on watching the big game on a small screen, you can sign up for NFL+, the league’s premium app that will air the match-up. The service is $7 monthly. Unlike the 2023 game, however, it won’t be available on the company’s Fox Sports app.

Of course, you can always travel to New Orleans, where the game is being held at the city’s Caesars Superdome. Tickets are selling for an average of $8076.

Failing all that, you don’t have to watch the game at all. Radio service Westwood One Sports will broadcast play-by-play coverage, though you’ll have to check your local market for station availability and to see if there’s any local blackout in place.

