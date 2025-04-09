A Florida Park’s Gopher Tortoise Population Exploded Thanks to Hurricane Helene

The devastating Hurricane Helene arrived at Florida’s Big Bend region in late September 2024. Unfortunately, the category four storm brought much damage through massive flooding, intense tornadoes, and destructive winds. Strangely enough, one species in the region experienced an unexpected windfall from the catastrophic event.

The Guardian reports that Fort de Soto county park’s gopher tortoise population has actually increased since Hurricane Helene. Park rangers recently reported 84 active burrows in the Florida coastal area near St. Petersburg—a drastic increase from the eight tortoises they recorded there before the disaster hit.

The gopher tortoises apparently adapted to the coastline after being swept away from their previous home on Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge, a small island located over two miles westward that also took a big hit during Hurricane Helene’s rampage. Scientists from St. Petersburg’s Eckerd College determined the gopher tortoises were from Egmont Key because biologists working at the wildlife refuge there had drilled small holes in their shells to identify them.

The rise in the gopher tortoise population isn’t only beneficial to the species’ survival; other animals also benefit from their presence. Anna Yu, a Fort de Soto ranger who helps care for the tortoises, tells The Guardian that they are “keystone” animals, meaning they share their burrows with other species. And they’re very generous roommates. The ranger says about 250 species, including black racers and diamondback snakes, have been found in gopher tortoise homes.

Yu hopes the tortoise transplants lead to increased biodiversity in the park. For example, the ranger states that gopher frogs were last listed as a species there in 2016, and although she doesn’t expect the frogs to make a huge comeback across the park, it’s more likely now that the amphibians can crash in gopher tortoise borrows.

It’s surprising that so many gopher tortoises survived Helene Hurricane. The reptiles are known for being terrible swimmers. In fact, at least 40 dead tortoises were found on Fort de Soto, and many more likely drowned. However, the gopher tortoises’ newfound home will hopefully give them the boost they need. They are currently considered an “imperiled” species by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

