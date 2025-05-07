The Real Reason Why You Shouldn’t Keep Open Cans in the Fridge

For over a century now, refrigerators have helped food and drinks stay fresh and last longer compared to leaving it all out at room temperature. By keeping fridges cool and set to the right temperature—typically between 35°F and 38°F is considered optimal—things are less likely to spoil before their time. This is because the colder temperature helps to slow down the growth of bacteria. In turn, this allows food and beverages to remain edible for longer periods.

While fridges can extend the lifespan of some food and beverages, it doesn’t mean everything will stay fresh forever. There’s still a chance of spoilage if you don’t store food and drinks in the correct way. Using sealed containers or keeping food tightly bound in foil or plastic wrap can be an essential part of good fridge hygiene, but it isn’t always enough.

Sometimes, life gets in the way. And if you’re in a hurry, you might not have time to do all that just yet. Instead, you might slip an open can or two on the top shelf, intending to transfer everything to the appropriate container or sealed storage bag later. But what happens if you accidentally forget about that open can of whole peeled tomatoes and leave it in the fridge for days to come? Here’s what you can expect.

How Long Is It Safe to Store Open Cans in the Fridge?

Fortunately, this is the kind of kitchen faux pas that virtually everyone can relate to. And according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there’s some wiggle room. “Unused portions of canned food may be refrigerated in the can, but to preserve optimum quality and flavor, place the unused portion in a food-grade glass or plastic container. Use within [four] days,” the agency notes on their site.

Why Does Food Taste Funny After Being Stored in an Open Can?

It’s important to think about the material that the USDA leaves out of the above statement. When it comes to canned goods, many cans are made from metal. Highly acidic foods (like diced tomatoes, for instance) might be more prone to leaching if kept stored in a metal can that’s had extended exposure to oxygen inside a fridge.

Not only that, but in the past, there was a chance that leaching metals could negatively affect the taste of whatever was inside that can, imparting a certain “tinny,” metallic-like flavor to food. Those open metal cans were more likely to absorb the odors that could already be lingering inside the fridge, making the food inside less appetizing over time, too.

What Is BPA and Is It Safe in Canned Food?

With the exception of some cans of fruit that are unlined to hinder oxidation, most cans these days are made with a protective plastic lining, which separates the can from the food itself to promote better food safety.

Yet, according to a 2020 article in Science, roughly 10 percent of steel cans and about half of all aluminum cans contained traces of BPA (Bisphenol A), a chemical compound found in epoxy resin and polycarbonate plastic, in the lining. Some health risks associated with extended exposure to BPA may include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other ailments.

Though many manufacturers are exploring different chemical compounds that don’t contain BPA, possible alternatives—like BPAF (Bisphenol AF) and TMBPF (Tetramethyl bisphenol F)—still require more safety testing. So, to stay cautious, you may just want to look for canned food with BPA-free lining, or consider taking a few extra minutes after cooking to transfer leftover food and/or liquids from open cans and into a glass or BPA-free plastic food container. Your taste buds (and possibly your stomach) will thank you later.

Read More Live Smarter Stories Below: