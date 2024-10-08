Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Ghostbusters’ 40th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Donuts

The spookiest month of the year has begun, and brands are celebrating with Halloween-inspired items. Krispy Kreme is getting into the spirit with some supernatural donuts. In addition to its chocolate iced donut with Halloween sprinkles, the chain is selling new treats inspired by Ghostbusters for the film’s 40th anniversary.

For a limited time, customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with pastries themed around the 1984 comedy. The Ghostbusters collection includes four donuts and one drink.

The Cookies N’ Creme donut is topped with chocolate icing, OREO pieces, OREO buttercream icing, and a candy shaped like the iconic Ghostbusters logo. There’s also a donut inspired by the supersized mascot that wreaks havoc on New York City at the end of the movie: It’s topped with marshmallow buttercream, dried milk powder, and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

The Slimer donut is dedicated to the first ghoul the Ghostbusters catch. It’s the only filled donut in the line, with a lemon-flavored green filling, and it comes with a Slimer-shaped candy on top. If Slimer is your favorite character, you can also order an ectoplasm-green Slime-ade to wash down your fried dough.

Last but not least is Krispy Kreme’s ecto-sprinkled donut, which is glazed with bright orange icing and half-dipped in neon sprinkles.

The special Ghostbusters products are now available at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. Customers can also pick up a 6-count assorted box through several grocery chains across America, including Walmart, Kroger, and Food Lion. You can check if your location is participating in the promotion on the Krispy Kreme website.

If you’re planning a visit to the donut shop, Halloween is the time to go. Krispy Kreme shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine that they are “offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops on Oct. 31 a Free Original Glazed donut, no purchase necessary.”

