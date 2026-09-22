Why Do We Say "Eye on the Ball"?

If you keep your eye on the ball, you (metaphorically, at least) stay focused or alert, or continue to give whatever issue is at hand your utmost attention. But what "ball" are we talking about here? And why are we keeping our eyes on it?

The Naval Time Ball Theory

The time ball at the Royal Observatory Greenwich. | Oli Scarff/GettyImages

A popular explanation here is that the ball in "keeping your eye on the ball" is a so-called "time ball"—a neat bit of time-keeping kit from the early 19th century that was once widely used in naval towns and cities to help sailors and crew members keep regular time. Mariners can use ships' clocks to determine their current position at sea, but the clocks need to be accurate to the local time for the technique to work.

As a result, at certain locations—and most notably, at the Royal Observatory at Greenwich, on the River Thames in central London—a large metal sphere called a "time ball" would be hoisted up and then dropped, signaling the hour, at a designated time each day. (It's a somewhat glitzier version of this old bit of tech that's dropped at midnight on New Year's Eve in Times Square each year.) Sailors would ultimately have to "keep their eyes" on the local time ball if they were to remain accurate in their navigation. And in doing so, or so the story goes, they gave us a phrase meaning "extremely attentive" in the process.

Debunking the Maritime Myth

It's a neat theory, certainly, and it's one that's often repeated among naval historians and tour guides alike. Unfortunately, it's also not true.

As English phrases go, keeping your eye on the ball is actually far more modern than it might seem, making any connection to the time balls of the Victorian era decidedly unlikely. In fact, in the metaphorical sense of remaining alert or keen-eyed, the Oxford English Dictionary has dated "keeping one's eye on the ball" no further back than the 1930s, more than a century after the first time ball was dropped at Portsmouth, on England’s south coast, in 1829. Instead of deriving from the somewhat important business of keeping strict naval time, ultimately, it seems the origin of this particular phrase actually has a far more leisurely origin.

The True Origin of "Eye on the Ball"

Vintage engraving of Victorian boys playing a game of rounders. | Getty Images/duncan1890

A handful of earlier records of this phrase have since been unearthed from the 19th century that refer to players of certain ball games—and, in particular, the baseball-like Victorian game of rounders—quite literally "keeping their eye on the ball" to ensure that they don't miss when trying to hit it. It's simply from this far more literal sense of the phrase that the later, more metaphorical meaning of alertness or focus subsequently developed in the early 1900s.

More Like This: