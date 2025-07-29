Mental Floss

14 Alcoholic Drink Names You’re Probably Mispronouncing

You’ve got no issue ordering a Miller High Life. But what about a Weihenstephaner?
You’re a few words away from being able to order a caipirinha with confidence.
The names of alcoholic beverages aren’t all as easy to say as rum. Here’s how to pronounce 14 tricky ones—a mixture of drink types and the brands we know them by.

  1. Baijiu
  2. Cachaça
  3. Caipirinha
  4. Curaçao
  5. Hefeweizen
  6. Hoegaarden
  7. Kirsch
  8. Maraschino
  9. Moët
  10. Pinot Gris
  11. Sake
  12. Veuve Clicquot
  13. Viognier
  14. Weihenstephaner

Baijiu

person pours clear liquor into a shot glass with three other bottles lined up next to it
Wu Liang Ye, a famous Chinese brand of baijiu. | Zhang Peng/GettyImages

Baijiu, meaning “white spirits,” refers to a wide variety of colorless Chinese grain liquors. According to Drink Baijiu, a website devoted to sharing information about the drink, “different types of baijiu can be as distinct as whiskey is to tequila.” The term is pronounced “BY-jyo.”

Cachaça

bottles of Salinas cachaça on a shelf
Cachaça on sale in Brazil. | Viviane Moos/GettyImages

Brazil’s most famous liquor is cachaça, a distilled spirit made from sugarcane. The word is pronounced “kah-SHAH-sah,” though the first and last vowels are often reduced to something more like “kuh-SHAH-suh.”

Caipirinha

hand holds a glass of a greenish lime drink with the ocean and mountains in the background
A caipirinha on the beach in Paraty, Brazil. | Priscila Zambotto/GettyImages

Cachaça is the key ingredient in Brazil’s national cocktail, the caipirinha, along with lime and sugar. Caipirinha is pronounced “ky-pee-REEN-yah.”

Curaçao

a bright blue cocktail garnished with mint and a cherry
A blue lagoon, made with blue curaçao, vodka, and citrus juice. | Yevgen Romanenko/GettyImages

Curaçao is a liqueur traditionally made from the dried peel of a type of orange found on Curaçao, a Caribbean island. The word is pronounced “KYUR-uh-soh,” but variations abound (e.g., “KYUR-uh-sow,” where the final syllable rhymes with cow).

Hefeweizen

Glass of wheat beer with foam spilling over the side
Now you can properly order one at a biergarten. | kontrast-fotodesign/GettyImages

Hefeweizen is technically short for Hefeweizenbier, literally “yeast wheat beer” in German. It’s pronounced “HEH-fuh-vite-sen,” (“vite” like kite).

Hoegaarden

bottles of Hoegaarden beer on a shelf
Who gardens? | SOPA Images/GettyImages

The name of this classic Belgian white beer is pronounced “HOO-gar-den.”

Kirsch

glass of clear alcohol with one cherry in it and a few cherries at its base
Kirsch is clear. | JÃ¼rgen Wiesler/GettyImages

Kirsch is pronounced “KEERSH.” It’s the name of a brandy made from black morello cherries—shortened from Kirschwasser, German for “cherry water.”

Maraschino

Boozy Refreshing Gin Turf Club Martini,United States,USA
A turf club, which features gin, maraschino, vermouth, and more. | Brent Hofacker / 500px/GettyImages

Speaking of cherries, maraschino is a clear liqueur made from marasca cherries. Its name is borrowed from Italian, so the correct pronunciation is “mare-uh-SKEE-noh.” But so many English speakers say “mare-uh-SHEE-noh” that dictionaries accept that, too.

Moët

five bottles of various types and sizes of Moët champagne
Moët at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. | Joe Scarnici/GettyImages

Moët is shorthand for champagne produced by the French company Moët & Chandon. According to a company spokesperson, you should pronounce the t—“MOH-et”—because their namesake, 18th-century French vintner Claude Moët, had Dutch ancestors.

Pinot Gris

rows of grapes in a vineyard with a sign that says "3309 Rootstock, Pinot Gris, 152 Clone"
Pinot gris grapes in California circa 2010. | George Rose/GettyImages

But you shouldn’t pronounce the t (or the s) of pinot gris: “PEE-noh GREE.” The white wine variety is essentially the French version of Italy’s pinot grigio.

Sake

hand pours sake from a glass carafe into a tiny ceramic cup
It's not called "socky." | LAW Ho Ming/GettyImages

Japan’s most famous alcoholic beverage—brewed from fermented rice—is technically pronounced “SAH-keh,” not “SAH-kee.”

Veuve Clicquot

bottle of champagne with an orange label with an orange glass on an orange table emblazoned with 'Veuve Clicquot'
Veuve Clicquot at the 2025 London Concours. | John Keeble/GettyImages

This French champagne brand name is pronounced “VUV klee-KOH.”

Viognier

a hand picks a grape off a bunch on a vine
Viognier grapes in an Israeli vineyard in 2021. | David Silverman/GettyImages

The name of this white wine (or more specifically, the type of grape certain white wines come from) from France’s Rhône Valley is pronounced “vee-ohn-YAY.”

Weihenstephaner

numerous bottles of beer being cycled through a large, well-lit room at a brewery
Weihenstephaner at its namesake brewery in 2009. | Miguel Villagran/GettyImages

A Weihenstephaner is any beer from the Bavarian brewery Weihenstephan. Pronunciation varies by accent, but American English speakers can’t go wrong with “vine-SHTEH-fah-nur.”

