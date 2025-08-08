The Right Way to Pronounce ‘Gyro’

Alongside philosophy, democracy, and the Olympics, the gyro is one of the most famous—and delicious—things invented by the Greeks. It’s a classic street food dish widespread in Greece as well as in Greek restaurants across the U.S. But if you grew up outside its nation of origin, you may have a hard time pronouncing the food item the next time you order one. So is it “jee-roh”, “jye-roh”, or “yee-roh”?

What Exactly Is a Gyro?

Gyros consist of a pita wrap containing meat (usually pork and beef in Greece, while lamb is more common in the U.S.) sliced off a vertical rotisserie. Typical toppings include onions and tomato, as well as tzatziki sauce made from yogurt and grated cucumber. In Greece, it’s also typical to receive your gyro with French fries inside.

Fresh off the spit. | AleksandarGeorgiev/GettyImages

Though the exact origins of the gyro aren’t known, it’s definitely not a new concept. Legend has it that the sandwich may have made its first appearance during the time of Alexander the Great. It’s said that soldiers on the move would use their long blades to skewer meat and roast it over fires, beginning the rotisserie tradition. Though we don’t know for sure if this story has merit, we do know the sandwich is similar to Turkish doner kebab and Levantine shawarma, and that it has undoubtedly influenced and been influenced by these Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.

As is the case with immigrants everywhere, Greeks have brought their food traditions with them across the globe. From 1965 to1980, the United States experienced a wave of immigration from Greece. The largest number of immigrants ultimately settled in New York, many in the neighborhood of Astoria, Queens. This wave unsurprisingly coincided with the first major popularization of the gyro in America. In a 1971 article about the sudden boom in gyro sales in Manhattan, The New York Times claimed they were “selling like hot dogs.”

How to Pronounce “Gyro” Correctly

The arrival of the gyro immediately caused pronunciation issues for the American public, however. In its article, The New York Times made sure to clarify its pronunciation: “year-oh.” It’s not a particularly intuitive word for native English speakers, leading to all sorts of mispronunciations, like “gee-roh” and “jee-roh.”

Part of the problem arises from the transliteration of the Greek gamma, or γ. Gamma generally represents the “g” sound in the Greek alphabet, pronounced like the “g” in “gift.” When gamma comes before “ee” and “eh” sounds, however, like the one in gyro, that hard “g” sound turns into more of a rough “y.” Hence the word is “year-oh” instead of “gee-roh.”

It’s a pretty specific rule of Greek pronunciation, so it’s unlikely anyone would hold it against you if you got things mixed up when ordering. Luckily, you’ll probably end up with the tasty sandwich you were looking for, even if you do ask for a “jye-roh.”

