10 of the Most Popular Street Foods Around the World

Forget Michelin stars and tasting menus: the world’s real dining adventures take place on the street. A recent global survey from Remitly has dished up a definitive ranking of the world’s most drool-inducing street foods, and your taste buds are in for a wild ride.

From sizzling skewers to savory dumplings, prepare to embark on a mouthwatering journey that will have you ditching those reservations and hitting the pavement in search of the ultimate homegrown culinary fix.

What Is Street Food?

The term street food is really just a catch-all for any ready-to-eat meal sold in a public space, like a street (hence the name) or market. This cuisine is often made in a portable stall, food cart, or truck. Not only that, but it’s typically inexpensive and meant to be eaten on the go, and in a way, it can offer a glimpse into the local culture while providing a delicious and convenient way to experience all the flavors of a city.

The World’s Most Iconic Street Foods, Ranked

Pretty tough to resist the pull of a warm bowl of phở. | LaylaBird, E+ Collection, Getty Images

The researchers at Remitly, a digital money transfer service, recently analyzed TikTok posts to determine which street foods are most commonly discussed and then ranked the results. Based on TikTok views and hashtags, here are the world’s 10 most legendary street foods, along with their country of origin:

Rank Street Food Country Posts on TikTok 1 Tacos Mexico 1,800,000 2 Pani Puri India 734,200 3 Hot Dogs U.S. 653,700 4 Waffles Belgium 409,500 5 Croissants France 367,600 6 Tamales Guatemala 273,800 7 Empanadas Spain 259,500 8 Phở Vietnam 255,400 9 Ceviche Peru 252,000 10 Crêpes France 251,700

Mexico’s tacos top the list, with roughly 1.8 million TikTok posts to prove it. Indian pani puri, a vegan dish usually made with a mix of spices, onions, chickpeas, and potatoes, came in a (distant) second, with over 734,000 TikTok posts at this point, followed closely by good old American hot dogs, with almost 654,000 posts on the platform and counting.

Food trends vary around the world, but beyond the top 10, the overall list includes dishes from across Europe (like paella and churros in Spain), Africa (fou fou from Guinea), Asia (bánh mì from Vietnam), South America (coxinha from Brazil), and North America (poutine in Canada).

Should you decide to venture into the world of global street food, uncovering hidden gems and local favorites is just a matter of doing your research and always being mindful of cultural etiquette. Respecting local customs and showing appreciation to vendors will enhance your culinary adventure and ensure a real bon appétit kind of experience.

