Are you cooked if you don't know what cooked means? Chances are, you've been exposed to this slang term used constantly over the last year, and its popularity continues to rise. It's taken over social media, group chats, and has quickly become one of the most common Gen Z buzzwords.

Once upon a time, "cooked" meant that dinner was ready, but, in 2026, being "cooked" has nothing to do with finalizing your favorite dish and everything to do with the repercussions of a mistake. It's like admitting defeat, but with style.

So, how exactly did a culinary verb turn into one of the most versatile slang words on the internet? Let's dig in.

WHERE "COOKED" COMES FROM

According to Merriam-Webster, the casual expression "cooked" has been simmering since the 19th century and is used to refer to something that's "done" or "finished." The modern application of the word, supplemented by Gen Z lingo, carries the same meaning.

In the 1990s, it wasn't uncommon to use the idiom "their goose is cooked" to signal doom or failure. In 2002, World Wide Words highlighted the interpretation of "cooked" in sports. Chess players have historically applied the term to an invalid move or a suspected solution that fell through. In cycling, "cooked" refers to a loss of momentum. The term has also been used to describe falsification or dishonest reporting of facts ("He cooked the books").

Clearly, Gen Z didn't invent the slang for "cooked"; they simply repurposed it.

HOW TO USE THE SLANG

Gone are the days of geese and books being cooked. Now we're asking, "Chat, are we cooked?" If you were born in the 1900s, this question might raise a few additional questions, so let's break it down.

"Chat" refers to a group of people you're communicating with, so in this sense, you're asking if your friend group is "finished" or "done for." A common reply to this question would be, "We are so cooked," meaning, "Yes, we've failed, and we've accepted it." The slang can also be used to describe feeling worn out after a long day ("After that meeting, I am cooked"), reacting to a mistake ("I forgot my wallet at home, I'm cooked"), or responding to something embarrassing ("That post is so cooked").

"Cooked" is not to be confused with the modern slang for "cooking" or "cook," which again has nothing to do with preparing food. "Cooking" in Gen Z slang means to devise a plan in pursuit of a specific target.

"He's cooking" means that he is successfully working toward a goal.

"Let her cook" means to give her time to expand on an effective strategy.

THE MESSAGE

From comical idioms to modern meme culture, this is not the first time the informal meaning of a word has shifted across generations, and it certainly won't be the last. Language evolves, slang gets stranger, and sometimes, the only honest way to describe your situation is to admit you're fully cooked.