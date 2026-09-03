What Is the Right Pronunciation of "Lychee"?

Lychee is the word commonly used in the English language to refer to a particular reddish-pink fruit—sweet-tasting with moderate prickles on the outside—sometimes described as being rose-scented. It’s something that can be eaten on its own or used as an ingredient in other dishes, as is often the case in the United States.

However, the question of how to pronounce the word is less clear. The Cambridge English Dictionary lists both a UK pronunciation and a U.S. pronunciation, while Merriam-Webster also lists two pronunciations, with the American one listed first. So why are there two different pronunciations of this word, and can either be said to be more correct than the other? Here's a look at why there are two different pronunciations of "lychee" in English and how this situation has evolved over the years.​

Why Does Lychee Have Two Pronunciations?

Ripe lychee fruits in a Chinese plantation. | ma li/GettyImages

The answer can be found in the geographical and cultural origins of the fruit and the term we use for it. Lychees originate from China, and there's evidence that they've been grown there for more than 2,000 years. The Chinese word for the fruit therefore also represents the linguistic roots of how the term subsequently developed in English.

The two different pronunciations in the latter are due to the fact that they've derived in different ways from the original Chinese word for it, which is represented by the logogram 荔枝. This is partly because it isn't pronounced the same in every Chinese language, and there are notable differences between Cantonese and Mandarin.

Cantonese vs. Mandarin

In Cantonese, the Chinese word is pronounced "laih jī," similar to "lye-chee," which is the pronunciation that has become most commonly used in the UK version of English. However, the pronunciation of this logogram in Mandarin is different than in Cantonese, and is spoken as "lì zhī," which sounds closer to "lee-chee," the pronunciation that has also become common in America.​

And so, while the word can be pronounced differently depending on where the speaker is in the world, the history of how it is spoken shows that there's no singular "right" pronunciation for "lychee": both are as valid as each other, and both have their roots in the original Chinese term for this fruit.

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