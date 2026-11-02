75 Terribly Tricky Tongue Twisters to Test Your Talking

You likely grew up hearing (and attempting to recite) classic tongue twisters like "Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, how many pecks of pickles did Peter Piper pick?" and "Sally sells sea shells by the seashore."

If you're not familiar with these, you definitely know "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"

But there are many more!

THE HISTORY

Speech Therapy | FatCamera/GettyImages

According to Mental Floss and J.W. Shoemaker's 1878 book Practical Elocution, these twisty terms have a "higher motive." By practicing difficult articulations, we can master elocution, the art of effective public speaking. Some people use tongue twisters to prepare for public speaking, others in speech therapy, and some just to test their talking skills.

The ancient Greeks were supposedly familiar with tongue twisters, called them χαλινοί (which translates to "bridles"), and used them to make their speeches more expressive.

THE MEANING

bymuratdeniz/GettyImages

By definition, a tongue twister is a "word, phrase, or sentence difficult to articulate because of a succession of similar consonantal sounds," according to Merriam-Webster. The words don't have to rhyme; they just have to repeat the same sounds.

For example, "How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?" is an effective tongue twister because almost all the words start with the same letter, and many are similar, with only one or two letters setting them apart, like clam and cram, or clean and cream. Some words recur, which makes them hard to say, like "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" and "Red leather, yellow leather," which is trickier to repeat than you think!

These tongue twisters are designed to make you stumble over your words, but if you've ever been told you have the gift of gab, well, you might just be on to something! You don't have to be a fast-talker to recite these 75 tongue twisters successfully, but it helps.

Time to test your talking with these terribly tricky tongue twisters!

Classic Tongue Twisters

Hand of farmer picking green pepper. Farming harvesting crop, gardening concept. | Getty Images

1. Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.

2. She sells seashells by the seashore.

3. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

4. Betty Botter bought some butter, but she said the butter's bitter.

5. Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair.

6. How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?

7. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

8. Red leather, yellow leather.

9. Unique New York, unique New York.

10. Which witch wished which wicked wish?

S, Sh, and Ch Challenges

Conch shell, sunrise and ocean waves | wbritten/GettyImages

11. She sells shiny shells by the shimmering seashore.

12. Six Swiss ships swiftly sailed south.

13. Susie works in a shoeshine shop. Where she shines, she sits, and where she sits, she shines.

14. Chester Cheetah chews a chunk of cheap cheddar cheese.

15. Six slippery snails slid slowly seaward.

16. The fish-shaped shop sells freshly fried fish.

17. Shy Shelly shook seven shiny shells.

18. Charles and Richard chose cheap chocolate chips.

19. Six sharp sharks swiftly swam through shallow seas.

20. Which wristwatches are Swiss wristwatches?

P, B, and T Challenges

Close-Up of Turkish Coffee Pots Roasting in Hot Sand | Ugur Karakoc/GettyImages

21. A proper copper coffee pot.

22. Peter's pet pig pranced past the playground.

23. Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter.

24. Big black bugs bleed blue-black blood.

25. Black background, brown background.

26. A big black bear sat on a big black rug.

27. Betty baked brown bread before breakfast.

28. Tiny Timmy took ten tall tulips to town.

29. Peter Piper picked three pecks of pickled peppers.

30. Bobby brought blue balloons to the birthday party.

R and L Challenges

Boy holding green lizard (iguana) in hand, close-up, (focus on lizard) | Mike Powell/GettyImages

31. Rory the warrior and Roger the worrier were reared wrongly in a rural brewery.

32. Round the rugged rocks the ragged rascal ran.

33. Larry's lizard likes lounging in the living room.

34. Red rabbits raced round the rugged road.

35. A really leery Larry rolls readily to the road.

36. Lucky rabbits like looking at lovely lilies.

37. Rory rarely reads really long reports.

38. Eleven little lizards leaped along the ledge.

39. Rolling red wagons rattle along rocky roads.

40. Lily likes lemons, but Larry likes limes.

F, Th, and V Challenges

woman making your free throw in basketball court | gahsoon/GettyImages

41. Four fine fresh fish for you.

42. Three free throws.

43. The thirty-three thieves thought that they thrilled the throne throughout Thursday.

44. Five frantic frogs fled from fifty fierce fish.

45. Freshly fried flying fish.

46. Very vivid violets bloom in Victor's village.

47. Three thin thinkers thought thick thoughts.

48. The fourth fine fresh fish finished the feast.

49. Three free fleas flew through three free fields.

50. Five fat friars frying flat fish.

Longer and Trickier Tongue Twisters

Pug Looks Sad after Chewing on Dress Shoes | TerryJ/GettyImages

51. If two witches were watching two watches, which witch would watch which watch?

52. If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose?

53. A skunk sat on a stump and thunk the stump stunk, but the stump thunk the skunk stunk.

54. I thought a thought, but the thought I thought wasn't the thought I thought I thought.

55. Can you can a can as a canner can can a can?

56. If Stu chews shoes, should Stu choose the shoes he chews?

57. Fred fed Ted bread, and Ted fed Fred bread.

58. Lesser leather never weathered wetter weather better.

59. The sixth sick sheik's sixth sheep's sick.

60. Pad kid poured curd pulled cod.

Animal and Nature Tongue Twisters

Walrus | KenCanning/GettyImages

61. Six sleepy snakes slithered silently through soft sand.

62. Busy beavers build big bridges beside bubbling brooks.

63. Greedy green geese gobbled golden garden grapes.

64. Three tiny toads tried to trot through thick thorns.

65. Friendly frogs freely flipped from floating flowers.

66. Which wicked witch watched which wandering walrus?

67. Four furry ferrets found fresh fruit in the forest.

68. Wiggly worms wriggled wildly while woodpeckers watched.

69. Clever crabs crawled crookedly across the coral.

70. Seven swift swans swam southward in the sunshine.

Final Challenge

A Milk Thistle blossom Silybum marianum in full bloom | datmore/GettyImages

71. A tutor who tooted the flute tried to tutor two tooters to toot.

72. Six thick thistle sticks. Six thick thistles stick.

73. The blue bluebird blinks, the black blackbird blinks, and the blue-blackbird blinks.

74. Eleven benevolent elephants elegantly elevated eleven elegant elephants.

75. Rory's lawn rake rarely rakes really level lawns.

Read More: