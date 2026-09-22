Why So Many U.S. Cities Have Spanish Names

America's founding story puts a lot of the focus on New England and British colonists, but Spanish conquistadors claimed—and named—huge chunks of the country first. From Los Angeles and San Francisco to El Paso and Las Vegas, hundreds of American cities have very Spanish names. With more than a million words in the English language and over 300 Native American languages to draw from, it might seem surprising just how much of the map leans Latin. But all those Spanish street signs aren't the result of a lack of material, even if modern real estate developers loved how romantic they sounded on a listing. Mostly, it comes down to who came first.

By the time the Mayflower anchored in America in 1620, there was already a century's worth of Spanish territory on the mainland. Juan Ponce de León first landed in Florida on Easter Sunday in 1513. He accordingly named the peninsula La Florida, meaning "the flowery one," to honor both the Easter season and the lush landscape. From there, Spanish place-names multiplied across the Sunbelt. As explorers and friars moved west, they named the land after whatever was right in front of them, marking Catholic saints (San Diego), lush meadows (Las Vegas), and even colors (Amarillo, Texas) on the map.

When Mexico won its independence from Spain in 1821, it inherited all of Spain's northern territory across California, Texas, and the Southwest. Nearly three decades later, the United States acquired that land following the Mexican-American War in 1848, and existing names like Los Angeles and El Paso simply stuck.

The late 19th-century railroad boom brought an aftershock of Spanish-sounding suburbs. Developers realized that giving subdivisions names like Chula Vista ("beautiful view") was an easy way to sell the California dream to prospective buyers.

Here's how 10 of America's most famous cities got their Spanish names.

Key West, Florida

Aerial view of bridge and islands in sea, Key West, Florida. | SimonSkafar/GettyImages

The seemingly English name for the southernmost tip of Florida, Key West, evolved from the Spanish Cayo Hueso, meaning "Bone Key," coined by explorers who found piles of bones scattered across the tiny island.

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton marina with yacht and residential buildings. | anouchka/GettyImages

While boca means "mouth" and ratón means "mouse," explorers didn't name this South Florida city after rodents. Eighteenth-century sailors used the phrase Boca de Ratones to describe rough, rope-gnawing inlets. The name originally belonged to a rocky passage near Miami Beach before mapmakers mistakenly moved it to modern-day Boca Raton.

Galveston, Texas

Beach and coastal marsh on Galveston Island near San Luis Pass, Texas. | ianmcdonnell/GettyImages

In 1786, Spanish governor Bernardo de Gálvez ordered the first official survey of the Texas Gulf Coast. The surrounding area eventually took his name, giving us Galveston.

San Antonio, Texas

Pathway Along the San Antonio River Walk. | Alexandre Landriault-Brule /GettyImages

Spanish explorers stumbled across a local river on June 13, 1691. Because it fell on the feast day of Saint Anthony of Padua, they named the site in his honor—following the common Spanish custom seen in cities like San Diego, San Francisco, and Santa Fe.

El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas. | DenisTangneyJr/GettyImages

Franciscan friars dubbed the region El Paso del Norte, Spanish for "The Pass of the North", after the natural mountain pass along the Rio Grande. Modern settlers later trimmed the historic name down to El Paso.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico. | DenisTangneyJr/GettyImages

This Southwestern city means "the crosses" and marks a morbid piece of frontier history. It was named after a burial site where three wooden crosses honored fallen travelers along the trail.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque skyline and mountains. | Dee Liu/GettyImages

Spanish settlers named the city in 1706 to honor the 10th Duke of Alburquerque, the viceroy of New Spain. English speakers later dropped the first "r" simply because it was easier to pronounce and spell.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Wild burros grazing against sandstone mountains at Spring Mountain Ranch in the Las Vegas Valley. | GummyBone/GettyImages

Mexican scout Rafael Rivera came across a pocket of spring-fed grass while traversing the Old Spanish Trail in 1830. Overwhelmed by the desert oasis, he named the site Las Vegas, meaning "The Meadows."

Los Angeles, California

Aerial view of Jefferson Park Residential District with downtown Los Angeles skyline. | halbergman/GettyImages

Calling Los Angeles "The City of Angels" is just a small hint at its name's real history. Founded in 1781 along a Franciscan-named river, the town originally carried a mouthful of a title: El Pueblo de la Reyna de los Angeles ("The Town of the Queen of Angels"). Daily wear and tear trimmed away the title until only Los Ángeles remained.

Calabasas, California

Luxurious homes nestled amidst verdant rolling hills of Calabasas. | Ekaterina Chizhevskaya/GettyImages

While local lore links the name to a Chumash phrase for migrating wild geese, Calabasas most likely takes its title from calabaza, the Spanish word for the wild gourds and pumpkins found growing in the area.

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