New England Dominates List of the 20 Best States for Kids

The future of our society lies with younger generations, but each state’s investment in its children differs. To see which states excel in this area, check out the list below.

The charity finder and rater Smilehub compiled this information by comparing each state across four main categories: health and wellness, strength of support systems, educational systems, and family and working life. More specifically, they used 27 weighted metrics—including family doctors per capita, life expectancy at birth, and children’s charities per capita—that were relevant to the wider categories. Indicators were measured on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best conditions for kids.

Where Kids Are Set Up to Thrive

Smiling faces | Ariel Skelley/GettyImages

Massachusetts ranked highest overall in this study. The state excelled in the family and working life category, suggesting that many parents’ jobs are more than sufficient in covering the costs of having a family. Massachusetts also ranked second in the health and wellness section, which considers the average child’s health and access to quality healthcare.

Next up is Minnesota. The state has the best support system for children, which is measured by such metrics as the number of child-care-focused establishments and children’s charities per capita. The North Star State also has one of the longest life expectancies at birth.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

New Hampshire rounds out the top three states. It ranked highest in child well-being, but it had a poor showing in children’s charities per capita, ranking 49th out of 50.

The Top 20 States for Children

Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire Utah Rhode Island Virginia North Dakota Vermont Connecticut Iowa New Jersey Nebraska Colorado Wisconsin Idaho Pennsylvania Washington Maryland Kansas Illinois

For a look at the opposite end of the spectrum, these were the most dangerous states to start a family in 2025.