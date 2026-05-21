15 Exceptional X-Words to Expand Your Vocabulary

For most of us, our relationship with the letter "X" ended in high school algebra. It was the mysterious variable we were always trying to find. But in the world of words, "X" is the ultimate hidden gem—a letter capable of delivering terms that are exceptionally expressive, delightfully eccentric, and surprisingly useful for describing daily life.

From ancient Greek hospitality to ecological adjectives, these "X" words are ready to elevate your lexicon.

Here are 15 surprisingly useful "X" words to expand your vocabulary!

1. Xenial

Dimensions/GettyImages

Definition: relating to hospitality, specifically the warm relationship between a host and a guest

In a sentence: She proved to be an incredibly xenial host, making sure her guests had the best pillows and a constantly refilled glass of cider.

2. Xertz

Definition: to gulp down a beverage quickly and greedily

In a sentence: After spending three hours mowing the lawn under the blistering summer sun, he ran inside and xertzed a giant glass of ice water.

3. Xenodochial

Definition: remarkably friendly to strangers

In a sentence: The neighborhood golden retriever was famously xenodochial, enthusiastically greeting every single person who walked past the front gate.

4. Xenomania

Definition: an intense enthusiasm or fondness for foreign things, customs, or people

In a sentence: His sudden xenomania became obvious when he returned from a two-week trip to Tokyo and immediately started tracking his daily schedule on Japan Standard Time.

5. Xeric

Foto Para Ti/GettyImages

Definition: environmentally dry; needing very little moisture

In a sentence: While the desert plants thrived in the xeric climate, his brother’s parched, sarcastic sense of humor was equally dry.

6. Xanthodontous

Definition: having yellow teeth

In a sentence: The historical pirate captain was described as a fierce, xanthodontous scoundrel who clearly hadn't seen a toothbrush in a decade.

7. Xesturgy

Definition: the process of polishing, specifically polishing stones or gems

In a sentence: She found a strange sense of peace in the quiet art of xesturgy, spending hours buffing the rough edges of the river rocks until they gleamed.

8. Xenoglossy

Definition: the alleged ability to speak or write a language you have never actually learned

In a sentence: He joked that he experienced temporary xenoglossy after waking up from dental surgery and suddenly speaking what sounded like fluent, medieval French.

9. Xanthic

97star/GettyImages

Definition: yellowish; tending toward a yellow color

In a sentence: The old library books had a beautiful xanthic tint to their pages, showing their age in soft shades of amber and gold.

10. Xylopolist

Definition: a wood-seller or lumber dealer

In a sentence: He bypassed the massive home improvement chains and bought his cedar planks directly from a local, independent xylopolist.

11. Xylophagous

Definition: feeding on or boring into wood

In a sentence: The old wooden shed fell apart over the weekend, finally succumbing to decades of damage caused by a colony of xylophagous beetles.

12. Xyst

Definition: a long, open or covered walkway, historically used by ancient Greeks for athletic exercises

In a sentence: They took a peaceful afternoon stroll through the stone xyst, enjoying the shade cast by the towering classical columns.

13. Xenocracy

gremlin/GettyImages

Definition: a government run by strangers or foreigners

In a sentence: The sci-fi novel tells the story of an alien xenocracy that takes over Earth, ruling the human population from a massive floating citadel.

14. Xenocrist

Definition: a crystal foreign to the rock in which it occurs

In a sentence: Finding a bright, bubbly optimist in that incredibly cynical corporate meeting was like spotting a shiny xenocrist embedded in a dull piece of volcanic rock.

15. Xylitol

Definition: a natural sugar-alcohol sweetener derived from plants, most notably from the bark of birch trees

In a sentence: Bakers looking to cut back on sugar have increasingly turned to xylitol, an ingredient that looks and tastes like the real thing but carries a fraction of the calories.

More Words Worth Knowing: