15 Exceptional X-Words to Expand Your Vocabulary

For most of us, our relationship with the letter "X" ended in high school algebra. It was the mysterious variable we were always trying to find. But in the world of words, "X" is the ultimate hidden gem—a letter capable of delivering terms that are exceptionally expressive, delightfully eccentric, and surprisingly useful for describing daily life.
From ancient Greek hospitality to ecological adjectives, these "X" words are ready to elevate your lexicon.
Here are 15 surprisingly useful "X" words to expand your vocabulary!
1. Xenial
Definition: relating to hospitality, specifically the warm relationship between a host and a guest
In a sentence: She proved to be an incredibly xenial host, making sure her guests had the best pillows and a constantly refilled glass of cider.
2. Xertz
Definition: to gulp down a beverage quickly and greedily
In a sentence: After spending three hours mowing the lawn under the blistering summer sun, he ran inside and xertzed a giant glass of ice water.
3. Xenodochial
Definition: remarkably friendly to strangers
In a sentence: The neighborhood golden retriever was famously xenodochial, enthusiastically greeting every single person who walked past the front gate.
4. Xenomania
Definition: an intense enthusiasm or fondness for foreign things, customs, or people
In a sentence: His sudden xenomania became obvious when he returned from a two-week trip to Tokyo and immediately started tracking his daily schedule on Japan Standard Time.
5. Xeric
Definition: environmentally dry; needing very little moisture
In a sentence: While the desert plants thrived in the xeric climate, his brother’s parched, sarcastic sense of humor was equally dry.
6. Xanthodontous
Definition: having yellow teeth
In a sentence: The historical pirate captain was described as a fierce, xanthodontous scoundrel who clearly hadn't seen a toothbrush in a decade.
7. Xesturgy
Definition: the process of polishing, specifically polishing stones or gems
In a sentence: She found a strange sense of peace in the quiet art of xesturgy, spending hours buffing the rough edges of the river rocks until they gleamed.
8. Xenoglossy
Definition: the alleged ability to speak or write a language you have never actually learned
In a sentence: He joked that he experienced temporary xenoglossy after waking up from dental surgery and suddenly speaking what sounded like fluent, medieval French.
9. Xanthic
Definition: yellowish; tending toward a yellow color
In a sentence: The old library books had a beautiful xanthic tint to their pages, showing their age in soft shades of amber and gold.
10. Xylopolist
Definition: a wood-seller or lumber dealer
In a sentence: He bypassed the massive home improvement chains and bought his cedar planks directly from a local, independent xylopolist.
11. Xylophagous
Definition: feeding on or boring into wood
In a sentence: The old wooden shed fell apart over the weekend, finally succumbing to decades of damage caused by a colony of xylophagous beetles.
12. Xyst
Definition: a long, open or covered walkway, historically used by ancient Greeks for athletic exercises
In a sentence: They took a peaceful afternoon stroll through the stone xyst, enjoying the shade cast by the towering classical columns.
13. Xenocracy
Definition: a government run by strangers or foreigners
In a sentence: The sci-fi novel tells the story of an alien xenocracy that takes over Earth, ruling the human population from a massive floating citadel.
14. Xenocrist
Definition: a crystal foreign to the rock in which it occurs
In a sentence: Finding a bright, bubbly optimist in that incredibly cynical corporate meeting was like spotting a shiny xenocrist embedded in a dull piece of volcanic rock.
15. Xylitol
Definition: a natural sugar-alcohol sweetener derived from plants, most notably from the bark of birch trees
In a sentence: Bakers looking to cut back on sugar have increasingly turned to xylitol, an ingredient that looks and tastes like the real thing but carries a fraction of the calories.