10 Classic Novels Perfect For an Autumn Read

Fall is upon us, which means it’s a perfect time to cozy up with a hot drink, a warm sweater, and a great book. After the heat and hecticness of summer, there’s something that feels so right about sitting down and disappearing into a story amid the changing leaves and crisp chill in the air. And with spooky season upon us, it’s the perfect time to pick up a book designed to send a little chill down your spine and invite some Halloween spirit.

Reading fiction can be a life-affirming way to reconnect with what really matters, to develop more empathy, and to expand your horizons. Of course, everyone’s taste in fiction is different. But if you’re looking for the perfect book to usher in the season, here are nine beloved classic novels (and one short story) perfect for this transitory time of year.

Dracula // Bram Stoker

Amazon

Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 horror novel tells the famous story of solicitor Jonathan Harker’s discovery of the monstrous Dracula in Transylvania, and vampire hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing’s quest to destroy him. Stoker drew heavily on folklore and research to compile the novel, which has become the definitive vampire text and has spawned countless adaptations. From Interview with the Vampire to Twilight, all modern vampire stories have an ancestor in this one. This novel’s chilling and nightmarish atmosphere feels designed for Halloween-time, and will both transport you back in time and give you a fresh perspective on the many vampires that haunt present-day media.

Jane Eyre // Charlotte Brontë

Penguin Classics / Amazon

Charlotte Brontë’s classic tale of romance, long-buried secrets, and one headstrong woman’s coming-of-age odyssey is steeped in both Gothic atmosphere and biting social commentary. It tells the story of a headstrong young woman’s journey from an orphanage to a governess post at Thornfield Hall, the domain of the mysterious Mr. Rochester. While the book has a reputation as a romance, in truth it is more of a dark look at the social expectations and struggles that characterized Victorian England. With its sprawling country houses, rainy weather, hidden rooms, and themes of growth, decay, and transformation, it’s a classic autumn read for a reason.

Rebecca // Daphne du Maurier

Avon / Amazon

This Gothic suspense novel is set in a sprawling, remote estate called Manderley, which is as much a character in the book as any of the novel’s human cast. It tells the story of a young woman who marries a wealthy widow and moves to his remote estate, where she is tormented by an unfriendly housekeeper and constantly compared to her husband’s widow, Rebecca. With its lurking ghosts, air of mystery, and memorable setting, this is a sweeping and labyrinthine text that explores what it means to be haunted on many different levels. It remains a quintessential autumn novel perfect for diving into on cold, quiet nights, when the sound of tree branches tapping at your window could be mistaken for the knock of old ghosts come to visit.

The Moonstone // Wilkie Collins

Grapevine India / Amazon

Published in 1868, The Moonstone is one of the earliest detective novels. It tells the story of a young English woman who receives a valuable diamond stolen from an Indian temple. The diamond has immense religious value and is later stolen, sparking an elaborate investigation. With its twists and turns, opium-induced trances, and reflections on imperialism, class, faith, and fate, this richly immersive thriller provides a window back in time and still rings true today.

Something Wicked This Way Comes // Ray Bradbury

Eos / Amazon

Ray Bradbury’s classic coming-of-age novel is set in autumn, and was intended to be a loose sequel of sorts to Bradbury’s summer-steeped novel Dandelion Wine. It begins on October 23—a perfect day to start this novel!—and describes two young 13-year-old boys whose small town is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious carnival.

As the carnival’s sinister intentions surface, the boys are drawn deeper and deeper into its depths, all while hurtling headlong towards the end of their childhoods. A transportive exploration of aging, death, and evil, among other themes, this is a melancholic classic that will have you thinking you hear snatches of calliope on the autumn wind as the night rolls in.

The House of the Spirits // Isabel Allende

Atria Books / Amazon

Chilean writer Isabel Allende’s debut novel is a multi-generational saga that began with a letter Allende started writing to her 100-year-old grandfather after hearing he was dying. It explores four generations of a family, beginning with two sisters, one of whom possesses paranormal powers. A portrait of Chile’s military dictatorship told through intimate windows into family, intergenerational conflict, class struggles, and romance, it is ultimately a poetic ode to life’s continuity in the face of strife and transformation. Magical realism and semi-autobiographical storytelling come together to create a transportive narrative here perfect for disappearing into on quiet evenings.

The Haunting of Hill House // Shirley Jackson

General Press / Amazon

As Halloween creeps closer, you just might be seeking an eerie novel to get you into the spirit of the season. The Haunting of Hill House delivers, telling the story of a deeply haunted house that doubles as an emotional reflection on trauma and memory. Jackson’s depictions of strange sounds and secret rooms may have you listening closely to every bump in the night, but it’s her depictions of family dysfunction that are likely to stick with you long after the last page has been turned.

The Death of Ivan Ilyich // Leo Tolstoy

Nielsen UK / Amazon

Leo Tolstoy’s classic parable of a man confronting his choices at the end of his life is relatively short, but it contains profound moral questions and lessons likely to stick with you for a lifetime. The novel tells the story of a man who spends most of his life focused on his career only to find himself questioning everything as he dies of a terminal illness. This book is sure to make you reflect deeply on your own values and choices, and on the meaning and purpose of existence itself. Pair with a long, reflective walk by a river, a journal, and plenty of time to reflect afterward for optimal effect.

The Fall of the House of Usher // Edgar Allan Poe

Reader's Library Classics / Amazon

A book of classic autumn reads wouldn’t be complete without a mention of the king of the macabre and the eerie himself: Edgar Allan Poe. While Poe only wrote one novel in his lifetime, he is best-known for his short stories, so don’t hesitate to get your hands on a compilation of them this Halloween season. In particular, The Fall of the House of Usher is a story primed for reading around Halloween-time. This tale follows an unnamed narrator as he visits a crumbling mansion owned by his sister and her husband, the narrator’s childhood friend. Deaths, vengeance, and hauntings ensue, and the book’s chilling explorations of both physical and mental decay—and the apparent aliveness of the house in which it all takes place—create a satisfyingly disorienting narrative that will have you questioning reality.

Persuasion // Jane Austen

Everyman's Library / Amazon

Jane Austen’s final completed novel tells the story of Anne Elliott, a woman who reunites with a long-lost love whom she was forced to reject as a young woman. With its themes of second chances and its explorations of living with consequences and regrets, this book is often described as “autumnal” in mood. It is also a perfect choice for an afternoon spent reading at a cafe as autumn rain pours down outside, waiting for your own long-lost love to stroll through the door (or perhaps dreaming up autumn-tinged tales of your own).