Prison takes almost everything away from a writer except time, and over the centuries, a surprising number of them have used it. Mental Floss has already looked at the letters Nelson Mandela wrote from prison. Here are 10 more books that started behind bars, written by everyone from a Roman official waiting to be executed to a Kenyan novelist writing on toilet paper.

The Consolation of Philosophy // Boethius

Cover of The Consolation of Philosophy - Boethius | Igniatus Press / Amazon

Boethius had about as successful a career as a man could have in sixth-century Italy, rising to become the Ostrogothic king Theoderic’s “Master of Offices,” one of the most senior officials at court. Then he fell out with his colleagues, was accused of treason and of practicing magic, and was imprisoned and, probably in 524, executed. In between, he wrote a dialogue between himself, “sitting in his prison-cell awaiting execution,” and a woman who personifies Philosophy. Chaucer translated it into Middle English, and its 1897 translator, H.R. James, called it the medieval “scholar’s familiar companion.”

The Travels of Marco Polo // Marco Polo

The Travels of Marco Polo cover | Kalamos Literary Services LLP / Amazon

During the war between Venice and Genoa, Marco Polo ended up in a Genoese jail, where he began dictating the stories of his travels. This book owns up to its origins in its prologue, which says that Polo, “being thereafter an inmate of the Prison at Genoa, he caused Messer Rusticiano of Pisa, who was in the said Prison likewise, to reduce the whole to writing; and this befell in the year 1298.” The strangest part is the language: Henry Yule, who translated and edited the book in the 19th century, concluded that a Tuscan took it down from the dictation of a Venetian “in French, a language foreign to both.”

Le Morte d’Arthur // Sir Thomas Maleore

Le Morte d'Arthur by Sir Thomas Malory | Canterbury Classics / Amazon

This 15th-century retelling of the King Arthur legend ends with a request: its author, who calls himself Sir Thomas Maleore, asks readers to “pray for me while I am alive, that God send me good deliverance,” and says he finished the book between March 1469 and March 1470. The only knight of the time with a name like that, Thomas Malory of Newbold Revell, was jailed on and off in the 1450s, and a Thomas Malorie who may have been the same man was left out of four of Edward IV’s general pardons in 1468 and 1470. No record puts him in a cell when he wrote that last line, but Britannica reads it as a prayer for deliverance from prison.

Don Quixote // Miguel de Cervantes

Cervantes by Don Quixote | Penguin Classics / Amazon

Miguel de Cervantes was collecting taxes for the king of Spain when he handed the money to a merchant who, in translator John Ormsby’s words, “failed and absconded.” The shortfall landed Cervantes in jail in Seville in September 1597, and he spent two stints there. His prologue to Don Quixote calls the novel “just what might be begotten in a prison, where every misery is lodged and every doleful sound makes its dwelling.” Ormsby noted that those words are “generally held to be conclusive” evidence that Cervantes came up with the book, and wrote at least the start of it, behind bars.

The History of the World // Sir Walter Raleigh

Raleigh - History of the World | HardPress / Amazon

Sir Walter Raleigh had already done time in the Tower of London over a secret marriage when he was convicted in 1603 of plotting against King James I. He got a last-minute reprieve from the death sentence and went back to the Tower, where he undertook The History of the World. Published in 1614, it runs from the Creation to the 2nd century BCE and carries warnings, meant for James, that “the injustice of kings is always punished.” James got the last word: in 1618, he invoked the old sentence, and Raleigh was executed.

The Pilgrim’s Progress // John Bunyan

The Pilgrim's Progress - John Bunyan | Amazon

John Bunyan was arrested in 1660 for holding a religious service outside the Church of England, and he refused to promise he wouldn’t do it again, which kept him in the county jail for 12 years. The Pilgrim’s Progress, once second only to the Bible in popularity, was largely written while he was imprisoned, and it opens with a clue: “I lighted on a certain place where was a Den, and I laid me down in that place to sleep.” In a 1679 edition, Bunyan identified the den himself as “the gaol,” and historians have argued ever since about which one he meant.

De Profundis // Oscar Wilde

Cover of De Profundis - Oscar Wilde | Prabhat Prakashan / Amazon

Oscar Wilde served most of his two years of hard labor at Reading Gaol. Prisoners couldn’t write plays, novels, or essays, but they could write letters, and as the novelist Colm Tóibín told the BBC, “the regulations did not specify how long a letter should be.” Wilde’s, to Lord Alfred Douglas, ran to tens of thousands of words, and Mental Floss has already covered how that relationship went. His friend Robert Ross published about two-thirds of it in 1905 as De Profundis, and the full, correct text didn’t appear until 1962.

Prison Notebooks // Antonio Gramsci

Antonio Gramsci - Prison Notebooks | Prabhat Prakashan / Amazon

Antonio Gramsci was head of the Italian Communist Party and a member of the Chamber of Deputies when Mussolini’s Fascists outlawed the party and he was arrested in 1926. At his trial, the prosecutor argued, “We must stop his brain from working for 20 years.” It didn’t take: despite rigorous censorship, he filled his prison notebooks with a wide-ranging study of Italian society, including his ideas about cultural hegemony. He died in 1937, not long after being released for medical care, and the complete Quaderni del carcere weren’t published until 1975.

Our Lady of the Flowers // Jean Genet

Cover of Our Lady of the Flowers - Jean Genet | Grove Press / Amazon

Jean Genet was a thief long before he was a novelist, and he started writing in 1942 while serving time for theft at Fresnes prison. The result, Notre-Dame des Fleurs (1943), a portrait of the Montmartre underworld, got the attention of Jean Cocteau and, later, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir. His literary friends came in handy: in 1948, he was convicted of theft for the 10th time and faced an automatic life sentence on the next conviction, so a delegation of writers appealed to the president of France, and Genet was “pardoned in advance.”

Devil on the Cross // Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

Cover of Devil on the Cross | Penguin Classics / Amazon

In 1977, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o co-wrote a play in Kikuyu, Ngaahika Ndeenda (I Will Marry When I Want), and its performance got him detained for a year without trial. Inside Kenya’s Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, he wrote a novel in secret on toilet paper, which came out in 1980 as Caitaani Mutharaba-ini, or Devil on the Cross. As he later put it, “The writing of the novel has been one way of keeping my mind and heart together.”