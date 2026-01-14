6 Basic Hygiene Habits You've Probably Been Doing Wrong Your Whole Life

You brush. You floss (sometimes). You wash your hands, trim your nails, and clean your face like a responsible member of society. You're successfully executing hygiene practices passed down from one generation to the next, but, unfortunately, that doesn't mean you're doing everything necessary to prevent harm.

As it turns out, many of our most trusted hygiene habits, the ones we learned from our parents, our teachers, and eye-catching posters in public restrooms, have omitted more than a couple of details. Some are ineffective, some are outdated, and a few might actually be making things worse, all while we pat ourselves on the back for following healthy routines. Before you swear off shampoo or side-eye your dentist, take comfort in the fact that you're not gross! You're human. Hygiene advice continues to evolve, and "rules" are being updated in real-time.

So, let's clear the air (and the bacteria). Here are six hygiene habits you've probably been doing wrong your entire life, and why fixing them is easier (and less embarrassing) than you think.

MIND YOUR TOES

VladimirFLoyd/GettyImages

Washing the gaps between your toes might not be at the top of your list when it comes to shower hygiene, but it should definitely be a priority. According to Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dray, this area can become particularly dirty, especially when your feet are confined in shoes and socks all day. Taking a few extra seconds to wash between your toes could prevent odor and reduce the risk of bacteria spreading to other parts of the body.

FUNDAMENTAL FLOSSING

Marco VDM/GettyImages

Many people consider flossing an optional step in their oral care routine, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Some even try to replace the practice with mouthwash, which doesn't quite work. The dentists at Bradford Family Dentistry emphasize that flossing is essential for removing plaque from areas that mouthwash and toothpaste can't reach. Your gums might bleed the first few times, but that's not cause for concern. Consistent flossing is actually a hack used to stop gum bleeding caused by plaque.

WASH YOUR WRISTS

Antagain/GettyImages

You know when you need to wash your hands. You might even know how long you need to wash your hands. But do you really know how to wash your hands? Sure, we understand the importance of lathering our hands with soap before cooking or after using the bathroom. We scrub vigorously to the "Happy Birthday" song. But that doesn't mean we're cleaning our hands properly.

Dr. Dray insists that the entire hand surface be cleaned, including the top, bottom, between fingers, around the nails, and even your wrists. You don't need to use antibacterial soap to eliminate bacteria; simply wash every inch of your hands. Hand sanitizers also prevent the spread of germs, but certain viruses are resistant to these products, so it's not advised to use them as your only method.

LATHER, RINSE, REPEAT?

andresr/GettyImages

Say it with me: You don't need to wash your hair every day. Overwashing your hair isn't actually cleaning your scalp; it's causing an imbalance of oils that can lead to irritation. So, exactly how often should you wash your hair? Well, it depends on the condition of your scalp.

If you have an oily scalp, Dr. Hanan Dermatology Clinic recommends washing your hair two to three times per week. Individuals with dry or curly hair should never wash their hair more than twice a week. Those with active lifestyles should wash their hair according to their hair type and use a mild shampoo.

NO MUNCH MANICURES

4FR/GettyImages

Biting nails and ripping off hangnails might seem harmless, but these vices can actually cause real damage. According to the Mayo Clinic, biting your nails weakens your nail beds over time, leading to minor cuts and infections. Worn-out nail beds negatively impact cuticles, making it harder to grow healthy, strong nails.

Similarly, ripping off a hang nail can pull out tissue, which leads to bleeding and slow healing, creating yet another space for germs to enter. Health professionals encourage trimming your nails with clippers or manicure scissors instead of snacking on them.

WET HAIR WARNING

Pixland/GettyImages

Whatever you do, do not rip through your wet hair with a brush right after you get out of the shower. It might be tempting to violently detangle each and every strand, but hair health experts advise against aggressively brushing to avoid split ends. After patting your hair dry with a towel, first smooth out the knots with a wide-toothed comb. Then, let your hair air dry before brushing it softly.