Why Sunscreen Can Leave a White Cast—and How to Avoid It

Sunscreen isn’t just a tool to prevent wrinkles, age spots, and saggy skin; it’s necessary protection against harmful UV rays that could lead to skin cancer. But although it’s a worthwhile step in your morning routine, it can also leave an unappealing white cast. Here’s a brief rundown of what causes the residue and how you can avoid it.

What’s That White Residue Sunscreen Leaves Behind?

That‘s a lot of sunscreen. | Peter Cade/GettyImages

A white cast is the faint film of sunscreen that’s left behind after application. The product usually leaves a visible layer that appears faintly white. A white cast can be visible on those who are lighter-skinned, but it’s particularly noticeable on tanner and darker-skinned people. People with more melanin can even look slightly blue or purple when using sunscreen that causes a white cast.

Physical (a.k.a. mineral or natural) sunscreens are responsible for the issue. They usually have the minerals titanium dioxide (TiO2) and zinc oxide (ZnO), which sit on top of the skin rather than seeping into it for UV protection. Both ingredients reflect the sunlight’s rays, but they can also cause the unsightly discoloration.

Chemical vs. Physical Sunscreen

It‘s important to know what you‘re putting on your skin. | Iana Kunitsa/GettyImages

One of the best ways to make the white cast less noticeable is to consider what’s in your sunscreen before buying it. Although zinc oxide and titanium dioxide both leave a residue, the former ingredient is less noticeable than the latter—so it might be best to opt for a physical sunscreen with only zinc oxide. Keep in mind that sunscreen with only zinc oxide needs to be packed with the mineral to properly fend off the sun’s rays, as it reflects less light than titanium dioxide. WebMD recommends a physical sunscreen with 15 to 20 percent zinc oxide and particles that are 20 to 30 nanometers.

Chemical sunscreens are also an option. These products absorb into the skin, making the white-cast problem non-existent. But they also come with some possible downsides. Cleveland Clinic highlights that active ingredients in chemical sunscreens (e.g., avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone) can seep into the skin and bloodstream, causing irritations or allergic reactions, especially for those with sensitive skin. Therefore, it may be best to speak with a dermatologist before choosing a chemical sunscreen that’s right for you.

Discreet Sunscreen Options

A sunscreen gel appears clear on the skin. | Fiordaliso/GettyImages

In addition to considering sunscreen ingredients, you can purchase specific types of sunscreens that help minimize the appearance of a white cast.

Try a tinted formula. These products contain pigments to make the residue less obvious.

Opt for gel, spray, or oil sunscreens. Gel sun-blockers tend to be clear, while spray varieties usually absorb into the skin quickly. Oil sunscreens are also ideal because they are easy to apply and make your skin glow. All are very unlikely to leave a white cast.

Application Tips for Avoiding the White Cast

These application techniques can make all the difference in the residual white cast, no matter the product type:

Don’t apply too much sunscreen. If you put too much of the product on your skin, you’re more likely to leave a film across your face. Try a dime-sized amount of sunscreen for your face and neck, and use more only if needed.

If you put too much of the product on your skin, you’re more likely to leave a film across your face. Try a dime-sized amount of sunscreen for your face and neck, and use more only if needed. Rub the product in thoroughly. The white cast might be appearing because the product isn’t fully rubbed into the skin. Take your time during application to ensure the sunscreen has blended into the skin.

The white cast might be appearing because the product isn’t fully rubbed into the skin. Take your time during application to ensure the sunscreen has blended into the skin. Let it fully absorb. The sunscreen should have at least 15 minutes to do its magic. This time also allows for the product to settle.

Another option? Learn to embrace the cast. A little white residue won’t hurt you, whereas inadequate UV protection very well could. So if you’re headed to the beach or another spot where you plan to get a lot of sun, don’t sweat it if your sunscreen is noticeable: It’s a sign that you’re taking care of yourself.

