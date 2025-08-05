25 Worst U.S. Cities for Allergy Sufferers

Sorry to residents of—or anyone planning a trip to—Wichita, Kansas. The city has been named the allergy capital of the United States for the third year in a row.
The title was given by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), which determined its rankings from pollen scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen in the 100 most populous metropolitan statistical areas (basically cities including their suburban surroundings) in the contiguous United States. (Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the research because they’re often excluded from national pollen tracking systems.)
Other factors featured in the analysis were over-the-counter allergy medication usage rates and the number of allergy specialists available. Each place was given a score out of 100—and Wichita’s score was 100, thanks to a dearth of allergy specialists and higher-than-average pollen counts and allergy medicine use.
In second place is New Orleans, Louisiana, up from way down in 34th place on the 2024 list. Why the leap? According to the AAFA’s report [PDF], “New Orleans experienced a much higher weed pollen season, possibly due to increased moisture from Hurricane Francine,” which reached the city right around the weed pollen season of fall 2024. The report also mentioned that the growing season was longer than usual due to especially warm temperatures that autumn.
Rank
City
State
Score
1.
Wichita
Kansas
100
2.
New Orleans
Louisiana
86.81
3.
Oklahoma City
Oklahoma
86.05
4.
Tulsa
Oklahoma
84.16
5.
Memphis
Tennessee
83.50
6.
Little Rock
Arkansas
82.94
7.
Raleigh
North Carolina
82.87
8.
Richmond
Virginia
82.80
9.
Greenville
South Carolina
82.74
10.
Greensboro
North Carolina
82.08
11.
Virginia Beach
Virginia
80.39
12.
Augusta
Georgia
80.37
13.
Dallas
Texas
80.19
14.
Baton Rouge
Louisiana
79.57
15.
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
78.98
16.
Chattanooga
Tennessee
77.76
17.
Knoxville
Tennessee
77.59
18.
Charlotte
North Carolina
76.98
19.
Scranton
Pennsylvania
76.79
20.
Jacksonville
Florida
76.44
21.
Bakersfield
California
76.24
22.
Sarasota
Florida
76.17
23.
Sacramento
California
76.07
24.
Stockton
California
75.69
25.
Tampa
Florida
75.42
Generally, cities in the Lower Midwest and near the East Coast tend to be allergy hot spots. So where should you go to escape itchy eyes and incessant sneezing? Utah. The Beehive State had three cities in the bottom 10 of all 100 places included in the study: Salt Lake City in 99th place, Provo in 94th, and Ogden in 92nd. Ohio is another good option: Akron and Cleveland both made the bottom 10.
Rank
City
State
Score
100.
Boston
Massachusetts
45.29
99.
Salt Lake City
Utah
49.86
98.
Akron
Ohio
50.37
97.
San Diego
California
50.45
96.
Cleveland
Ohio
52.41
95.
Boise
Idaho
52.92
94.
Provo
Utah
53.76
93.
Madison
Wisconsin
53.89
92.
Ogden
Utah
54.03
91.
Denver
Colorado
54.16
One of the best ways to manage allergies is to leave pollen where it belongs—outside. In its report, the AAFA offered some helpful tips for keeping your house free of pollen. Here’s a handful of easy ones:
- Remove your shoes before entering your home.
- Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities.
- Wipe furry animals off when they come inside or bathe them weekly.
- Shower before bed to keep pollen out of your bedding.
- Keep windows closed during pollen season or peak pollen times (usually midday).
For more ways to fight allergies and the entire list of 100 cities, check out the full study in PDF form.
