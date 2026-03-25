5 Cleaning Myths That Might Be Making Your Home Dirtier

It’s finally spring, the sun is shining, and everything seems right in the world—until that golden light hits every hidden crevice in your home, illuminating weeks of dust and crumbs. Thus begins the annual spring-cleaning saga.

But before you pull out your trusty feather duster and start dousing surfaces with vinegar, you’ll want to make sure your routine is as efficient as possible. Odds are, some of your cleaning habits are actually working against you, making the job take longer and leaving behind more mess. Here are five common cleaning myths that could be doing more harm than good—and what to do instead.

Myth: Using more cleaning product makes things cleaner.

gilaxia/GettyImages

Less is more in many cases, and cleaning is no exception. Using too much product doesn’t just waste cleaner—it can also leave behind streaky residue and damp spots that attract dust and grime.

That buildup can make surfaces look dull and even interfere with how well the cleaner works. The same goes for laundry: too much detergent can leave soap residue on clothes, sometimes requiring an extra wash to fully clean them.

In the end, sticking to the recommended amount is the best way to keep things squeaky clean without the extra buildup.

Myth: Vinegar or bleach can clean everything.

CasarsaGuru/GettyImages

Bleach or vinegar? Natural or chemical? The answer is both—but sparingly. Whether you’re into holistic cleaning solutions or all in on chemical cleaners, neither is a magic fix for every surface, from countertops to windows.

Bleach is great for disinfecting and removing stains, especially in laundry or bathrooms, but it won’t cut through grease on its own. For tougher messes, it works best alongside other cleaning ingredients.

Vinegar, on the other hand, can help break down dirt and tackle hard water stains, but it needs to be used at full or near-full strength to be effective. Even then, it isn’t safe for every surface—its acidity can damage materials like granite and wood.

Myth: Feather dusters effectively remove dust.

vitapix/GettyImages

Feather dusters might seem like a quick and quirky way to clean, but they often just spread dust around instead of actually removing it. In many cases, they can even kick dust particles back into the air, affecting air quality and making more of a mess for later. While higher-quality ostrich feather dusters may be more effective, most standard dusters are made from synthetic or lower-quality materials that don’t hold onto dust well.

Instead, use tools that actually trap dust, like microfiber cloths, which are designed to hold onto particles rather than spread them around. A damp cloth or vacuum can also help remove dust more effectively and keep it from settling back onto surfaces.

Myth: Hair spray removes ink stains.

Liudmila Chernetska/GettyImages

On your way out the door, you notice a dreaded dark splat on your shirt. If your mom or grandma drilled into you to reach for hairspray, you might want to pause.

This trick may have worked years ago, when hairspray contained more alcohol that could break down ink. But today’s formulas are different—they contain less alcohol or none at all, along with stiffeners that can leave behind residue and make stains worse.

Instead, skip the hairspray and reach for rubbing alcohol. It’s more effective at breaking down ink and won’t leave extra buildup behind, making it a much better option for treating stains.

Myth: Appliances don’t need to be cleaned.

vgajic/GettyImages

Have you ever wondered where all those crumbs and bits of dirt go when your dishwasher or washing machine dings from dirty to clean? Spoiler: they don’t just disappear. Despite your sparkling dishes and fresh-smelling clothes, these appliances aren’t self-cleaning.

In dishwashers, leftover food can accumulate in the filter, leading to clogs, drainage issues, bacterial growth, and unpleasant odors. While rinsing dishes can help slow buildup, it’s inevitable—experts recommend cleaning the filter every three to six months. To refresh your machine, rinse the filter with hot water or place a bowl of white vinegar on the top rack and run a regular cycle to remove mineral deposits.

Washing machines also need occasional upkeep. Most should be cleaned twice a year, while front-loaders benefit from monthly cleanings and wiping the rubber seal to prevent mold. You can run a cleaning cycle or an empty hot cycle with bleach or white vinegar to break down residue.

In other words, if you want your appliances to keep things clean, you’ll need to clean them, too.

More Like This: