Moving-day madness is a mood many of us know all too well.

After all, what is a move without a little chaos? And it’s not always the first. Sometimes it's the third or fourth move (when you've accumulated more possessions) that really tests your patience.

The truth is, every move feels hectic without a system or a few tips to help you sort through box after box…after box! From packing practices to throwing things away, simple strategies can make your next move a lot easier.

Here are 10 moving hacks that make the whole process less chaotic.

WHEN IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT

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First things first: when in doubt, throw it out (or donate it)! Of course, that's much easier said than done. We get so attached to material possessions that we convince ourselves we cannot part with them. So, the shirt stays in the closet, the old baseball mitt in the attic, and the saucepan in the kitchen cabinet.

One of the most tried-and-true moving hacks is simply convincing yourself to part with a few items to lighten your load. You’ll be grateful for having fewer boxes to unpack, rather than hauling around things you’ll end up tossing after the move.

PACK BY ROOM

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Once you evaluate your collections and toss what you no longer wear or use, it's time to pack everything! This can seem like the most overwhelming part of a move. You look around and think, "I have so much stuff!" And, chances are, you do! We all do. An easy way to combat this anxious pre-packing feeling is to box up one room at a time.

Instead of packing the silverware the same day you box up your closet and tackle that shelf in the garage you nearly forgot about, start with the smallest room. By the time you finish packing that space, you'll have the confidence to tackle the rest! Starting is always the hardest part, but packing room by room gives you a break between tasks and helps you organize your belongings in a way that actually makes sense.

INVEST IN PACKING PAPER

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Don't forget to add packing paper to your never-ending list of items to purchase for your big move. It's easy to miss amid a million other items, but arguably one of the most important.

As expenses grow, you might be tempted to do without packing paper, but keep it on the list! The future you, unpacking your dishes, glassware, and fragile items, will thank you. Forget packing paper, and some of your breakables might be in pieces by the time you open the box. It may seem like another time-consuming tick on your list, but taking a few moments to wrap your valuables will ease the stresses of your move.

LABEL BOXES

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Another tip to make unpacking more tolerable is to label your boxes as you fill them. Similar to packing by room, labeling helps you organize your items more efficiently once you get to your new space.

Many people label boxes by the room they packed them in, like "kitchen" or "bathroom." But with multiple boxes from each room, this system can get confusing and leave you wondering, "Wait, what did I put in that box?" Take it a step further and label each box with exactly what’s inside. For example, instead of just "kitchen," write "silverware," "cups," "coffee maker," and "juicer" so you know exactly what is where.

By the time you unpack, everything is already in its place!

BUY PACKING TAPE

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A good roll of tape is another item you might neglect when expenses pile up. You arrive at the store, assume any old tape will do, throw it in the cart, and carry on. Then, when you’re carrying a box out the door, the bottom breaks open, and the contents fall to the ground.

Even if you're only taping the top of the box, you'll want something sturdy to protect your possessions from hazards, like potholes that jostle them around inside the moving truck.

Many stores offer specific packing tape for securing moving boxes. Some even feature cutting mechanisms so that you can tape your boxes faster.

PUT SMALL ITEMS IN ZIPLOC BAGS

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Ziploc bags can make or break a move.

Sometimes, the little things are the hardest to track when moving your entire life to a new space. You're focused on the couch, the dresser, the tea kettle, and then three months after you move, you're missing a pair of earrings you swore you packed but couldn't locate!

Enter Ziploc bags.

This nifty packing hack comes in many sizes, perfect for holding jewelry, cords and chargers, furniture hardware like small screws, remote controls, batteries, office supplies, hair accessories, and liquids you don’t want leaking onto other items you pack.

If you're environmentally conscious, you can wash these bags and reuse them for trips, and potentially your next move!

USE ROLLING SUITCASES FOR HEAVY ITEMS

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Suitcases might seem like another item to be packed away, but they are actually a major moving hack. Packing items inside your suitcases can save you money and packing space.

The best part about rolling suitcases is that they can hold your heaviest items. Instead of asking someone to help move bulky boxes to your vehicle, you can load your heavy items into the suitcase and roll them out (though you still might need a hand lifting them into the truck).

WARDROBE BOXES ARE WORTH IT

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Showing up to U-Haul, The Home Depot, or Lowe's to purchase boxes for your move is, well, intimidating. Not only are there a handful of box sizes, but there are also different styles, some pricier than others.

It’s hard to resist grabbing the cheapest boxes without a second thought, especially when you’re trying to keep costs down, but keep an eye out for the wardrobe box. While on the pricier side, this special box (if available) has a rod to hang your clothes on. Instead of removing clothes from their hangers only to rehang them in your new closet, spend the extra money on wardrobe boxes so you can go straight from closet to closet with ease.

USE BLANKETS TO TRANSPORT HEAVY BOXES

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Blankets are one of the bulkiest items to pack. This is no secret. Unless you opt for vacuum storage bags, these items take up a lot of space. Fold quality quilts and place them into a box to preserve their condition. But if you have an old, tattered blanket that you're willing to part with before you move, don't throw it out!

An old blanket can be a great way to move heavy items and boxes without needing dollies. This can be especially handy if you don't have anyone helping you move. Place the box on the blanket (make sure your breakables are wrapped in packing paper) and drag it to the moving vehicle! How’s that for a hack?

BUY A BOX CUTTER

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If you've moved a few times, you likely own a box cutter.

When you're face to face with a dozen boxes, and the only thing left to do is open and unpack them, you'll wish you had a box cutter.

Won't an old pair of scissors do the trick? Sure, but this option is less safe and might even slow you down. A box cutter retracts, so you can set it aside, knowing nothing sharp is sticking out amid your unpacking frenzy.

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