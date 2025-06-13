How To Stay Safe During a Protest

No matter where you land on the political spectrum, attending a protest organized around a cause that you believe in can be a powerful way to draw attention to important issues and advocate for positive changes in the community around you.

In the United States, under the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution, all people within the country have the right to peaceably assemble, which means gathering together in public as part of a collective.

But even though the right to assemble is protected in the U.S., it doesn’t mean that it’s easy for everyone to do. Some may struggle to attend an event due to certain health or mobility issues, or may just have a difficult time juggling activism with everyday job responsibilities, childcare needs, and more. If you’re an immigrant or part of the LGBTQ+ community, there may be added concerns and stresses about what your rights are as well.

Still, there are plenty of ways to manage the challenges that can come up during a rally or protest, while still safely—and legally—participating in the kinds of local events that strongly reflect your political values. Before you attend your next gathering, here are a few things to keep in mind to stay careful and aware of your surroundings.

Be Prepared—and Do Your Research in Advance

One of the first things you should be aware of is whether the protest you’re thinking of attending really aligns with your values. It might be easy to think that everyone shares your beliefs, but this isn’t actually always the case. It’s important to do your research, which can mean taking a closer look at the history of a particular group and its organizers, as well as its overall goals.

If possible, it can also be helpful to attend group meetings in person prior to a public demonstration to talk to other members and better understand an organization’s past advocacy work. Not only that, but you may be able to use these spaces—as well as social media platforms and online forums like Reddit, X, and even Discord—to discuss common de-escalation strategies within the group, as well as other essential things to keep in mind.

Go With a Friend—and Let Loved Ones Know About Your Plans

Thinking of attending a protest? Don’t go alone—if you can, try to do it with a friend or two. This can make you feel more supported and surrounded by allies but also make it so that someone knows where you are and what you’re doing in the event that things potentially escalate. It can also be a good idea to let family and loved ones know, even if they don’t plan to attend an event with you, for the same reasons.

Bring a Backpack—and Remember To Stay Hydrated

A protest can last for hours, so make sure you pack a backpack and fill it with plenty of essentials—including snacks like protein bars, granola, and mixed nuts—to keep your spirits up and your body nourished. Staying hydrated can strongly affect your energy levels, so don’t forget to bring a water bottle and take plenty of sips throughout the day. And remember to use sunscreen and regularly re-apply it as needed.

Wear Comfortable Clothes and Shoes

A demonstration isn’t a fashion show, but what you wear to a protest matters, especially if you’re going to be walking around a lot in warm weather. Dress in comfortable, loose-fitting clothing, but consider covering up so that tattoos, scars, and other distinguishing features may be less easily identifiable. Opt for closed-toed shoes, like sneakers or combat boots, just in case you need to move quickly. Wearing a face mask, as well as a hat or a hoodie, may be a good call, too.

Make Sure Your Smartphone Is Secure

Unsure what to do with your smartphone during a protest? For starters, you may want to keep it turned off the whole time or in airplane mode, with biometric passcodes (including face ID and fingerprint unlock) turned off before you arrive at the event. This will make it more difficult for others—including law enforcement officers—to easily gain access to your device.

Messaging apps that offer end-to-end encryption, like Signal, can be a good resource if you’re trying to communicate with others during a demonstration but want to keep your texts more secure. You may even want to consider not bringing your smartphone at all and using a prepaid mobile device instead.

Know Your Rights

Before you head out to a protest, it’s important to know your legal rights. The ACLU has plenty of helpful guides that are worth reviewing ahead of attending any demonstration [PDF], but in general, remember to stay calm.

If law enforcement officials approach you during a protest, aim to de-escalate the situation and do not argue, physically resist, or attempt to obstruct police activity in any way. But keep in mind that you can ask if you are under arrest. If an officer says that you are not under arrest, then it means that you are free to leave and you can walk away. You also have the right to remain silent and request a lawyer before answering any questions or signing anything.

Show Your Support in Other Ways

If you don’t feel safe attending a protest in person, there are plenty of other effective ways to make your voice heard and show support for a cause. You can donate money or your time to local community groups who share your values. Not only that, but you can drop off supplies—like food, water, snacks, and protective gear—to protestors, or you can call your local legislators to help enact change that way. And most importantly, when the time is right, you can vote.

Read More About Politics: