5 Proven Tips to Reduce Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights

Your body has no idea you are on an airplane. As far as it's concerned, you were minding your own business when someone dimmed the cabin lights, handed you a bag of pretzels, and transported you across eight time zones.

Now it's morning, apparently, and you're expected to function business as usual. Two words: Wishful thinking.

That groggy, slightly-unhinged feeling? That's jet lag, inquiring why the sun has come up at the wrong time, and breakfast tastes more like a midnight snack. Sleep is playing hard to get. Hunger strikes at unexpected hours. And your brain begs for a nap just as the city you flew halfway across the world to explore is jumping out of bed.

The thing is, jet lag isn't an inevitable punishment for traveling internationally. It's your body just doing its best to get by on foreign soil. With some strategic planning, a carry-on worth of science, and a few simple habits, you can get your body back on speaking terms with local time.

Recommendations for avoiding jet lag are especially prevalent for travelers heading east, as they "lose" hours. In contrast, those traveling west "gain" hours, making it easier to stay up later and wake up closer to their normal rhythm.

Let's unpack five of the most promising jet lag remedies that will upgrade your travel experience faster than you can say, "I could live here.”

TIME YOUR LIGHT EXPOSURE

One of the sneakier ways to beat jet lag and get the most out of your trip actually starts before you pack your bags. According to sleep educators at Health Partners, your body clock is basically sun-powered, meaning it takes cues from when you're exposed to light and darkness. When you hop time zones, that clock gets confused, which is why you feel wide awake at 3:00 a.m. and ready to count sheep at dinner. By slowly shifting when you soak up sunlight (or avoid it) in the days before you travel, you can nudge your internal clock closer to your destination's schedule.

Think of it as giving your brain a heads-up instead of shocking it upon arrival, so you touch down feeling more like a human and less like an extra in a zombie movie.

PRO TIP: Use a personalized jet lag app like Timeshifter to help adjust your light exposure and ease the transition before your flight.

ACTIVATE SLEEP MODE

If you want to avoid stumbling off your red-eye with, well, red eyes, the trick is to try to sleep during the flight. If you're able to catch a few winks on the plane, you'll already be living in your destination’s day-night pattern, which makes that first morning on the ground much more manageable.

Travel expert Rick Steves recommends waiting to nap until the pilot announces the European time, rather than keeping track of the time back home. Just a few hours of sleep can be enough to make you feel functional when you land.

PRO TIP: Bring earplugs to muffle background noise and an eye mask to shift into sleep mode.

WALK IT OFF

Once you touch down and make it safely to your accommodation, don't just throw your bags to the side and slump into a chair; move with intention. Staying active and prioritizing time outside the day you arrive helps your body adjust to local time more quickly.

A brisk walk, some gentle stretching, or exploring your surroundings gets your blood pumping and signals to your brain that it's daytime. These simple activities, paired with extended exposure to daylight, support you in becoming one with the new time zone. Basically, you're conditioning your body into being one of the locals before you even unzip your suitcase!

PRO TIP: Have a walkable destination to look forward to that gets you up and moving upon arrival. Increased mobility in the days leading up to your flight also keeps you limber when sitting for extended periods.

SKIP THE NIGHTCAP

Sure, an in-flight coffee or a small glass of wine feels like a civilized way to settle in, but you should hold off on the caffeine and alcohol if you want to stand a chance against the almighty jet lag when you land. Coffee keeps your brain wide awake when you need to be napping, and alcohol? It might make you think you're nodding off, but it's really messing with your rest and leaves you dehydrated in an environment that’s already as dry as a desert.

Stick to water, herbal tea, or something mild that actually helps your body behave like it's on vacation. Bottom line: sleep induced by caffeine crashes and alcohol doesn’t count as real rest.

PRO TIP: If caffeine is essential, drink it at a regular hour before boarding your flight.

KEEP IT NONSTOP

Long layovers might sound like extra leisure time to grab snacks or explore a new airport, but sleep specialists urge travelers to avoid hopping through unnecessary time zones if they're able. Additional time zones can disrupt your body even further, contributing to jet lag chaos just to save a few dollars.

If possible, choose the most direct route available. Your brain, and the person you are when you step off the plane, will thank you. Think of it as streamlining your arrival so you actually feel like tackling your ambitious day-one itinerary.

PRO TIP: Nonstop flights are your friend! If those aren’t available, opt for a flight with fewer stops and minimal layover time.