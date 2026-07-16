What Are Peptides? The Viral Health Trend, Explained

Sometimes it can seem like every day, a new health trend pops up and promises to be the cure for all things. One of the latest is peptides, which are doing the rounds on social media thanks to claims that they can help with everything from muscle growth to sleep. But what exactly are peptides, in the first place, and is there any basis to these claims?

What Peptides Are

Collagen molecules in petri dish | Inna Dodor / Shutterstock

Peptides are chains of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. These little chains are responsible for lots of different functions, from acting as hormones to lowering inflammation.

One well-known peptide is insulin, which the body produces to control blood sugar levels. Another is endorphins, which the central nervous system releases to lower stress and reduce pain. A third is growth hormone-releasing hormone, which causes the pituitary gland to release growth hormone.

What Are Peptide Supplements and Injections?

Peptide bottles with syringes | Alan Crosthwaite / Shutterstock

If you’re seeing discussion about peptides on social media, you’re likely seeing conversations about peptide supplements. Usually, these products are injectables.

Some peptide injections are FDA-approved, like injectable insulin, which is used for blood sugar control. GLP-1 injections like Ozempic and Wegovy, which can be used to treat diabetes and obesity, are also peptides. More than 100 peptide drugs currently have FDA approval.

Many of the trendier peptide supplements, however, are not FDA-approved and are accompanied by dubious or anecdotal health claims. Online, people selling these injectables promise they will improve athletic or sexual performance, support fast healing, and lower inflammation, among other effects.

Peptides are also sometimes sold as powders or oral supplements, such as collagen peptides. These products are also often not FDA-approved lack substantial research support.

Because some peptides may hasten tissue repair and aid in the release of human growth hormone, they have been popular among athletes for decades. However, most international sports governing organizations, from the NFL to the NBA, consider peptides performance-enhancing substances, like steroids.

Do Peptides Work?

Close-up of peptide bottle | Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock

Many people claim to have found help with issues from muscle injuries to arthritis with peptides. Some preliminary studies have also shown that certain peptides may help with everything from skin to bone mineral density.

However, side effects like headaches and nausea have also been reported. Additionally, peptide supplements are sold without official regulatory approval and may be impure or contaminated.

When it comes to unregulated peptides, “You’re really just experimenting with injecting amino acids into your body,” Dr. Pieter Cohen told Harvard Health.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t work—but it does mean that using unregulated peptides can be risky.

“As a clinician, I do not recommend injecting yourself with peptides,” Dr. Cohen added. If you’re looking to improve your health and fitness, he continued, “Make sure you’re training adequately, eating right, getting enough sleep, and avoiding alcohol and nicotine products.”

If you are determined to pursue peptides, it’s best to consult a doctor. “If someone is interested in peptides, the first question should be: What are you hoping to achieve, and are there safer or more proven ways to accomplish that?” said Dr. Beverly Tchang, an endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “Asking a medical professional is a good next step. Oftentimes, whether it’s for health optimization or disease treatment, we have other FDA-approved options.”

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