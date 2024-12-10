10 Old Christmas Traditions We Don't See Anymore

There are many different ways people from all around the world celebrate Christmas and the winter season. But these rituals—which typically vary from place to place—have not always stayed the same over the years, with some falling into obscurity or even becoming outright banned. Here are 10 lost festive traditions that are no longer part of modern celebrations.

The Lord of Misrule and the Christmas Prince

The Lord of Misrule was a medieval tradition in England and Scotland that involved appointing a peasant to be in charge of winter festivities to turn the social order briefly on its head. This led to a great deal of parties and drinking—and numerous forms of indulgence that would usually have been otherwise frowned upon at other times of the year. The tradition also saw local variations such as the “Christmas Prince” at colleges of the University of Oxford.

Giving presents on December 6

St. Nicholas. | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Most people exchange gifts on December 25 (with the exception of those in places like Germany, where presents are traditionally given on Christmas Eve, not Christmas Day). But in the past, people swapped gifts quite a bit earlier: on December 6, the day that honors the Feast of Saint Nicholas. This tradition of giving presents on December 6 faded out as people began favoring Christmas Eve or Christmas Day instead.

Theater companies traveling to people’s homes

While theater remains a notable aspect of the holiday season, nowadays you usually have to head out of your home to catch a live show. But in Victorian Brian, the entertainment came to you. Traveling theater companies would visit large, grand houses—especially country estates—and perform for the people gathered there. This tradition of the theater visiting people in their homes has faded, but the custom of going out to watch a festive play or ballet around Christmas continues in many countries.

Giving gin and cake for loyal customers

Falmouth, Cornwall, late 19th or early 20th century. | Print Collector/GettyImages

In the Cornish town of Falmouth, England, traders would give cake and a special kind of gin to their loyal customers around the holidays to thank them for their business throughout the year. The drink was a mix of black treacle and local gin.

Holding frost fairs on The River Thames

View of a frost fair on the River Thames, London, 1814. | Heritage Images/GettyImages

London’s frost fairs would be impossible today. In the past, the River Themes would freeze over and become so solid that people could safely put up market stands and sell goods to others. By the mid-19th century, though, it was no longer cold enough for these frost fairs to take place, as the river was no longer freezing over to the same extent. London does, however, continue to have a thriving Christmas market scene—they all just take place on solid ground.

Burying presents in bran

It isn’t uncommon for employers to give gifts to those who work for them. In the Edwardian era, this tradition had a different twist that is not practiced today. Back then, the wealthy buried presents for their employees in a tub of bran. Members of the household’s staff would reach into the tub of this “lucky dip” and pluck out a gift.

Eating a mince pie every day of the 12 Days of Christmas

Homemade mince pies. | Trudie Davidson/GettyImages

Mince pies are still a popular Christmas treat, but there used to be an even more specific tradition that involved enjoying them on a frequent basis. During medieval times, people would eat one mince pie for every day of the 12 days of Christmas, beginning on Christmas Day and lasting until January 6; it’s thought doing so was a way to guarantee good health and happiness for the year ahead.

Yule Riding

In York, England, people celebrated the festival of Yule with Yule Riding, which took place on December 21. People dressed as the figure of Yule and Yule’s wife walked through the streets of the city with things to eat—some of which were thrown to the audience—while music was played by those nearby. The Yule Riding was eventually abolished in 1572 for causing too much mayhem, although the tradition continued unofficially for some time afterward.

Fasting before Christmas

Cheers to no longer fasting before Christmas. | Culture Club/GettyImages

There are many aspects of the holiday season that involve eating and drinking, and Christmas dinner is typically a central element in many festive celebrations. What is not common, however, is fasting or adopting a restrictive diet during the lead up to the big day. But during medieval times in Europe, many people would abstain from eating sweet things or other forms of treats during Advent in a manner that might be seen as similar to the practice of Lent in Christianity. This period of restraint would conclude in a fast on Christmas Eve, followed by the central meal on Christmas Day.

Festive celebrations lasting three months

There were times when the Christmas season lasted even longer than it does today. People in Tudor England would begin their celebrations after Halloween—which doesn’t seem too different from today, as it’s common to see stores stocking their shelves with holiday decor in October. But back then, they’d continue the merriment all the way to February 1 and the feast of Candlemas, which marked the ending of the period of Christmas in the liturgical calendar. Nowadays, however, most people start dismantling their holiday decor in early January.

Read More About Christmas: