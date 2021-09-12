Lost Emperor Penguin Who Washed Up in Australia Returns Home

Many penguins—including emperor penguins—are native to Antarctica and spend their entire lives in the icy environment. That’s why beachgoers were shocked to find an emaciated emperor penguin on Australia’s southwestern shore on November 1, 2024. Now, after an impressive recovery, the lost penguin is heading home.

National Geographic reports that the juvenile male—dubbed Gus—was first spotted on Ocean Beach in Denmark. The town is located on the coast of Western Australia in the Rainbow Coast region, about 2100 miles north of Antarctica. Denmark’s lowest temperatures rarely fall below 46℉, a drastic difference from coastal Antarctica’s typical −22°F to 32°F temperature range.

As adorable as Gus was, rescuers saw that he was beaten up from his long journey. The 3-foot-tall penguin only weighed about 47 pounds—significantly less than the species’ average, which is 88 pounds.

Carol Biddulph, a wildlife caretaker, took Gus to her home to nurse him back to health in her penguin enclosure. Now, thanks to Biddulph and her husband, Graham, the penguin is well enough to be back home. Over three weeks, the couple fed Gus a strict diet, starting with fluids and working up to whole fish. They eventually were able to get his weight up to 55 pounds. Once they determined he was in good enough shape to travel, the Biddulphs , a vet, and a wildlife officer sailed with Gus to the Southern Ocean to release him.

Gus is the first of his species to reach Australia on his own. Researcher Belinda Cannell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), “The furthest north go from Antarctica is about 50° South from my readings and Ocean Beach is 35° South.” Some emperor penguins have ventured to New Zealand, but Australia is new territory for them.

