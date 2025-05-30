Madame Tussauds London Will Display a Wax Sausage Roll Alongside Its Celebrities

For many people, meeting their favorite celebrity would be a dream come true. Madame Tussauds Wax Museum makes that dream a semi-reality, as fans get to take pictures with iconic actors, singers, and even fictional characters recreated as wax figures. The attraction’s original location in London just unveiled one of its most unusual—and most appetizing—sculptures yet: a sausage roll.

The snack will be on display at the museum for a limited time in celebration of National Sausage Roll Day, which falls on June 5. This wax recreation isn’t just any meat-filled puff pastry; it's specifically modeled after the one from Greggs, a renowned British bakery chain known for its sausage rolls. In fact, a recent survey showed that 70 percent of UK respondents had a favorable opinion of the restaurant, making it one of the most popular dining brands in the country.

The Greggs sausage roll is officially the first food item to be displayed at Madame Tussauds. Although the piece isn’t representing a celebrity like the other wax figures are, the addition is fitting given its presence in British culture and cuisine. The snack is located in the Culture Capital section of the museum, which also features icons such as Sir David Attenborough and Stormzy, an English-Ghanaian artist who gained fame through his politically-focused grime music.

Madame Tussauds shares that the wax pastry received the same treatment as the human figures. The establishment’s studio artists followed the traditional process, which includes precise measuring, clay molding, and hand-painting. The team even studied dozens of Greggs’ sausage rolls, taking note of every detail to ensure they struck the proper colors, flakiness, and shape.

If you’d like to catch the Greggs sausage roll during your visit to London’s wax museum, you can stop by from June 5, 2025, until the end of the month.

