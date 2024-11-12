The Most Popular Gas Station in Each State, Mapped

Gas stations have come a long way since the first one was established in 1905. After starting as basic pit stops for refilling car tanks, many have grown into massive stores that sell everything from clothing to hot meals. But which ones have captured the hearts of U.S. residents? Freebets did the research to answer that question.

In October of this year, the sports betting website asked 2500 people which American gas station store chains they like most. Participants could only respond with places considered to be both convenience stores and gas stations. They also had to name chains operating within their home state.

There are definitely regional favorites. Buc-ee’s dominates the country’s southern states, including Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia. It’s not surprising that the Lone Star State adores the mega convenience store; a Texas A&M University graduate founded it in 1982. Today, Buc-ee’s boasts one of the world’s largest car washes and the cleanest bathrooms of any rest stop in the U.S. The gas station’s food and snacks are also worth the hype. People often stop by for the Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and barbecue.

In the Mid-Atlantic region of the country, Wawa is crowned the best gas station. States like Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania swear by the convenience store’s hoagies, iced tea, coffee, and Tastykakes. Like Buc-ee’s, Wawa is a hit in its birthplace. The first store debuted in Pennsylvania in 1964, and the chain has since expanded to 850 locations and earned a loyal following.

States in the West—Oregon, Washington, and California—favor Circle K. Alaska and Hawaii are also fans of the gas station. The convenience store was one of the first to be open 24 hours a day, thus gaining popularity due to its accessibility.

Depending on where you live, you may have never heard of some of the convenience stores on the map. Kum & Go is No.1 in Vermont, and Alabama residents love ampm. You can see which business your state prefers in the graphic above.

