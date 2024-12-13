McDonald‘s Is Selling Squid Game Happy Meals in Australia

Squid Game, a Korean show about people fighting to the death for money, took the world by storm upon its release in September 2021. Its exploration of wealth inequality and capitalism inspired audiences to learn Korean and sparked special events worldwide—from a Red Light, Green Light game in Paris to a race in Los Angeles. Recently, McDonald’s Australia launched what may be the most head-scratching promotion of the ultra-violent show yet: a Squid Game-inspired Happy Meal.

From December 11, 2024, to January 7, 2025, customers in the Land Down Under can purchase Macca’s (Australia’s name for McDonald’s) Squid Game Meal, which includes a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal with fries, a drink, and limited-edition Korean barbecue sauce. It also comes in an exclusive collector’s box featuring characters from the Netflix show. The most unusual part of the meal is the dalgona candy that pays homage to one of the most harrowing sequences from the series.

Diners can try carving one of four shapes out of the hardened sugar: a circle, a triangle, a star, or the McDonald’s golden arches. The company even held a live event in Sydney where competitors played the schoolyard game for a chance to win $100,000. To make the experience as immersive as possible, they held it in a replica of Squid Game’s sandpit arena. Thankfully, those who failed the challenge weren’t sentenced to an unceremonious execution.

Squid Game ranks No.1 in the top 10 most popular non-English shows on Netflix, with 265,200,000 views. Season 2 of Squid Game was announced in June 2022, and the premiere is set for December 26 of this year. If you can’t wait that long—or you can’t make it to Australia to get a Squid Game Meal to tide you over—you can watch the full trailer below.

Read More About Entertainment: