The 10 Most Fun U.S. Cities in 2024

It’s important to have outlets to blow off steam when life gets stressful. Depending on who you ask, that could mean dining out, dancing, playing sports, or visiting amusement parks. Such activities can be expensive, so WalletHub took cost into consideration to compile this list of the most fun cities in the U.S. in 2024.

The personal finance website analyzed 182 U.S. cities, including at least two of the most populated cities in each state and the 150 most populous cities overall. Researchers judged locations on three criteria—entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and cost—and evaluated them using 65 weighted metrics. Each factor was rated on a 100-point system, with 100 indicating the highest number of fun and affordable activities. After calculating every city’s weighted average, the final scores were ranked.

Some of the country’s hottest tourist areas reached the top of the list, with Las Vegas ranking No.1. According to WalletHub, the destination has a variety of activities for people with different interests, from bowling alleys to arcades to spas. Although Sin City is known as a gambler’s paradise, it’s also a fantastic place for music lovers. Music festivals, venues, and clubs are abundant there. And while Las Vegas can be pricey, there are also numerous mid-budget options for food and entertainment.

Orlando, Florida, ranks second partially because it has the most amusement parks in the U.S. Tickets to these attractions tend to be expensive, but visitors can save money in other places. Orlando boasts the seventh-lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room compared to other U.S. cities. The destination even appeared on our list of the most affordable vacation destinations in the U.S. in 2021. Theme parks aren’t the only reason people should visit Orlando: The city is also known for its spas, theaters, arcades, lounges, and more.

Another Florida city, Miami, rounds out the top three. In addition to its world-class beaches, the coastal destination offers many fishing facilities, marinas, boat tours, and water sports. The number of highly-rated, affordable restaurants is also a reason to check out the Magic City.

The rest of the top 10 cities and their ratings out of 100 are listed below:

Las Vegas // 73.78 Orlando, Florida // 64.38 Miami // 58.32 Atlanta // 55.36 New Orleans, Louisiana // 55.04 Austin, Texas // 54.33 San Francisco // 53.06 Chicago // 51.8 Houston, Texas // 51.64 New York City // 51.6

For the complete ranking of all 182 cities, check out WalletHub’s website.

