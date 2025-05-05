Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 11) is fast approaching, and many people are looking for ways to honor one of the most important people in their life. Instead of racking your brain trying to think of memorable activities, check out the list below for inspiration.

Google Trends did the research to compile this information. In this case, “trending Mother’s Day activities” are the search terms with the highest traffic spikes leading up to the holiday. The data was gathered from Wednesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

According to Google’s list, many people use Mother’s Day as an excuse to indulge their creative sides. Art-focused activities claim five out of the 10 entries, the most out of any category. Pottery classes were the most-searched idea overall for the holiday. Sculpting, painting, perfume-making, and crafting also appear in the ranking.

Food-related Mother’s Day date ideas are another popular option this year. People seem interested in bonding with their moms through their culinary skills, or lack thereof, as cooking classes came in second overall. Brunch dates place third, showing that nearly as many people want someone else to do the cooking. The Daily Meal shares that many restaurant pros agree that Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for the industry.

Another way to celebrate your mom is by treating her to a wine-tasting event, which ranks eighth on the list. Paint and sip classes—occupying the 10th slot—are also a fun mix of wine and artistic expression.

You can find the complete list of the top trending Mother’s Day activities below:

The Top 10 Trending Ways to Spend Mother’s Day

Pottery classes Cooking classes Brunch Pottery painting Broadway shows Perfume-making classes Movies Wine tasting Craft classes Paint and sip

Think your mom is the best? See how she might rank against some of the greatest moms from history.

Read More About Mother’s Day: