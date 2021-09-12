The 20 Most Popular Winter Holiday Destinations

With the holidays coming up, most folks are in a hurry to spend time with their friends and family. But among all those end-of-the-year soirées and big group dinners, you may want to slip in a fun-filled winter vacation or two.

This is especially true if you live in a state that gets very cold every December, like Ohio, Indiana, North Dakota, or Michigan. According to WalletHub, the most popular holiday destinations during that time of year tend to be affordable, are easy to get to thanks to local airports, and have a number of attractions and activities that can be fun for the entire family.

They’re also not entirely based in chilly parts of the country; for some travelers, locales that boast balmier temperatures and beachside views tend to be the most alluring when the Christmas carols hit the airwaves. Below are some of the most frequented winter holiday retreats.

The Best Warm Weather Holiday Destinations

When it comes to holiday destinations, it seems like heading somewhere with a nice climate would be ideal—especially if you’re trying to get away from ice and snow.

Las Vegas, Nevada, is the top warm-weather spot every December, WalletHub reports. You can chalk it up to the city’s large number of hotel rooms, shopping centers, resorts, and casinos, which can be surprisingly affordable during the winter months.

The runner-up is San Diego, California, mainly due to cheap flight prices to San Diego International Airport. The city also boasts plenty of fun activities for families, such as amusement parks, bike rental shops, and museums.

Here are the top 10 warm-weather destinations:

Las Vegas, Nevada

San Diego, California

Dallas, Texas

Austin, Texas

Phoenix, Arizona

Houston, Texas

San Francisco, California

Tampa, Florida

Charleston, South Carolina

Miami, Florida

The Best Holiday Destinations for Fans of Cold Weather

As for cold-weather holiday vacation spots, the Atlanta, Georgia metro area took top honors, based on WalletHub’s analysis of the area and flight prices out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city’s rich history is a major selling point, but local attractions like the World of Coca-Cola museum can also draw crowds.

New York City comes in second place, as the NYC metro area features attractions throughout the five boroughs, like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, and others. Annual festivities like the iconic New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square are also a perennial draw in the city come the end of the year.

According to the findings, the 10 best cold-weather vacation areas are:

Atlanta, Georgia

New York City, New York

Washington, D.C.

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

St. Louis, Missouri

Denver, Colorado

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Boston, Massachusetts

Kansas City, Missouri

The Best Times To Travel During the Holiday Season

The holidays are a time to spend with family, even if you have to trek across the country to be with them. However, some experts say that the best time to travel during this time is actually on the literal holiday date itself. You’ll likely find smaller crowds at the airport on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day compared to the days leading up, according to NerdWallet.

If you can’t stomach being away from your family on Christmas, then another great time to travel is around December 18 and 19. Generally, people are still at work, and children are still in school before the winter break, so these slightly earlier days can be ideal for getting a jump start on travel plans. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best days to be on the move after Christmas are New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Discover More Fascinating Holiday Travel Stories Below: