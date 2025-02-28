7 of the Most Valuable Vintage Pyrex Dishes That Are Worth Collecting

Created in 1915 by Corning Inc., Pyrex has been one of the most trusted brands in kitchenware in the United States and Canada for over a century. The heat- and cold-resistant glassware is known for being durable enough for food storage in refrigerators and freezers, but also great for baking, warming, and reheating food in ovens and on stovetops.

In fact, Pyrex defined the look and appeal of mid-century kitchens. In the past, one of the main standouts of the brand was its assortment of limited-run colors, patterns, and designs, which made the kitchenware highly sought-after and very collectible—especially during the post-WWII era.

Yet during the late 1990s, Corning sold Pyrex off to Corelle Brands. The new company focused on basic measuring cups and glass food storage containers, which don’t quite have the same flair and panache as some of those older designs.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of the most valuable vintage Pyrex kitchenware, according to eBay—with some selling for thousands upon thousands of dollars.

Pyrex Golden Sunflower Daisy (1968) // $5200

These lidded casserole dishes are among the most coveted. | Courtesy of jrho2561, eBay

Although it had some wear and tear, this Pyrex Golden Sunflower Daisy (471, 473) set, which came with two round casserole dishes with matching glass lids, recently sold for more than $5000 on eBay.

Pyrex Bluebelle Delphite Bowl (1960) // $3000

An understated classic like this never goes out of style. | Courtesy of user Mojave Thunder Vintage, eBay

The Pyrex Bluebelle Delphite Mixing Bowl (404) is a rare find for collectors, with one recent listing going for around $3000 on eBay. The series was advertised for the Canadian market, although the set was made in the United States during the early 1960s.

Pyrex Corning Decor Child’s Divided Plate (1967) // $2500

Measuring in at 9.5 inches wide, this Pyrex Corning Decor Child’s Divided Plate was designed for children to use for dinner. It’s divided into three sections, and the plate is decorated with orange cannons, toy soldiers, and castles around its edges. While it’s part of a set, just the plate alone recently earned $2500 on eBay, though it generally goes for under $100.

Pyrex “Cinderella” Bowl (1957) // $2291

Fit for a fairy tale dinner. | Courtesy of user kapre-8668, eBay

The “Cinderella” nickname for this bowl, which came in a blue and white floral design, came from the popularity of the Disney animated feature film and Rodgers and Hammerstein TV musical during the 1950s. Although it’s part of a three-piece set, it still fetched a hefty price recently. At 2.5 quart, a large Blue Dianthus “Cinderella” Mixing Bowl (443) netted over $2000 on eBay not too long ago.

Pyrex Pink Duchess (1959) // $2000+

Recently sold for $2200 on eBay, the Pyrex Pink Duchess (024) was first made available in 1959 as an all-in-one casserole dish with an included glass lid and a warming stand. On eBay, you can find several on sale for over $2000.

Pyrex Amish Butterprint Orange Pumpkin (1957) // $800+

The Pyrex Amish Butterprint Orange Pumpkin set comes with four round milk glass bowls of various sizes (441, 442, 443, and 444). Each bowl features an Amish couple on their farm, with an orange pumpkin design on white. This recent eBay listing earned almost $800, although some sellers have collected well over $1000 in the past.

Pyrex Turquoise Amish Butterprint Bowl (1957) // $225

The Turquoise Amish Butterprint Bowl (443) from the late 1950s is highly sought-after. The bowl has a turquoise background with white silhouettes of an Amish couple with their harvest. On average, most sell for a few hundred dollars on eBay.

