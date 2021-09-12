Notre-Dame Cathedral Is Ready to Reopen Five Years After Fire

The Notre-Dame Cathedral is one of France’s most famous historical landmarks. Its glorious architecture, sculptures, and stained-glass windows have captivated people for centuries. The building’s rich history dates back to 1163, when Bishop Maurice de Sully laid down the first stone of the colossal construction project.

Unfortunately, the iconic building has been closed since April 15, 2019, following the fire that nearly destroyed it. The disaster significantly damaged its masonry and many other parts. Now, Parisians and tourists alike finally have some good news: Notre-Dame will soon reopen for the first time since the disaster.

Shortly after the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron told NBC, “We have so much to reconstruct. So yes, we will rebuild the Cathedral of Notre-Dame more beautifully. And I would like it to be achieved in five years from now. We can do it. And we will mobilize.”

Following five years of hard work by the construction team, the cathedral will reopen its doors on December 7 of this year. The official reopening ceremony will be limited to invitees only. Still, anyone not on the guest list can stream the event online or view it on television. After the ceremony, Notre-Dame will gradually return to business as usual. Individual guests and churchgoers will be welcome to visit for the first six months of reopening; then, groups of visitors will be welcomed. Officials are prepared to have over 15 million visitors in the first year of the cathedral’s opening.

Guests can expect to see impressive renovations to the magnificent structure. Renowned French designers Guillaume Bardet, Ionna Vautrin, and Sylvain Dubuisson conceptualized several interior furniture pieces. The official website also mentions the focus on accessibility, with a new signage system and a mobile “visit companion” app.

Older features that survived the fire will be on display as well. Our Lady of Paris, a statue of Mary and Jesus that was recovered from the blaze, will take its rightful spot in the building.

