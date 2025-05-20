Nutella Is Releasing a New Flavor for the First Time in Six Decades

Nutella is enjoyed around the world, and fans in the U.S. will soon have a new reason to celebrate its hazelnut-y goodness. A peanut-forward version of the spread is coming to stores nationwide.

According to Food & Wine, the North American branch of Ferrero, the Italian parent company behind Nutella, revealed the news on May 9. Ferrero describes Nutella Peanut as a combination of the classic cocoa hazelnut spread and roasted peanuts, giving consumers “the best of both worlds.” It will be the first new Nutella product in 60 years when it hits shelves in spring 2026. Prior to that, it will be showcased as part of the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025, where companies reveal their tasty innovations to industry insiders.

Nutella is classified as a dessert topping, according to its website, though Ferrero did try to switch its label to a sweet spread (e.g., jam, honey, etc.) in 2016. The category change would have cut the product’s serving size and calorie count in half, possibly making it more appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Nonetheless, Nutella is still plenty popular with fans of chocolate and hazelnut. The product has gained enough love to earn its own dedicated day on February 5. The brand was also responsible for the largest continental breakfast in 2005.

Nutella isn’t the only classic product undergoing changes at Ferrero. The company also announced a new edition of its namesake Ferrero Rocher recently. Starting in September 2025, you can pick up square versions of the chocolate truffles that come in a stand-up bag for sharing, similar to Ghirardelli chocolates. Unlike Ghirardelli, the new Ferrero Rocher chocolates will have a filling mixed with hazelnut pieces to honor the classic flavor. Customers can choose from dark hazelnut, caramel hazelnut, and milk hazelnut varieties.

