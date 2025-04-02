Popeye’s New Pickle Menu Includes Pickle Glaze Wings and Briny Lemonade

For some pickle fans, the leftover juice in the jar is the best part. The brine is so popular that it appears in alcoholic beverages—often as a pickleback shot—and is sold by the gallon at some stores. Now pickle lovers have a new reason to celebrate: Popeyes has launched a pickle-inspired menu featuring five exclusive items, including a briny beverage.

The drink in question is chilled pickle lemonade, which is made from a unique sweet-and-savory blend of “premium” lemonade and pickle juice. For people who want a brain freeze to go with their puckered tastebuds, the fast food chain is also offering a frozen version.

Naturally, the new menu includes plenty of chicken to pair with your lemonade. Customers have their choice of either boneless or bone-in pickle glaze wings, as well as the pickle glaze fried chicken sandwich. In addition to the vinegary dill glaze, the sandwich comes with pickle slaw and cured pickle slices. It’s served on a toasted brioche bun like the sandwich Popeyes is already famous for.

You can’t have a pickle-focused menu without fried pickles. Popeyes recommends eating their version with ranch dressing on the side for dipping.

If you live in or near New York City, you can participate in the “pickle takeover” happening at Popeyes’ flagship location in Times Square. The store has been decked out in green to celebrate the new pickle menu—there’s even a crunchy ASMR booth, so customers can get the full sensory experience. Popeyes’ pickle menu will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

The menu launched on April 1, and it was originally conceived as a joke. According to Food & Wine, the chain decided to make the goofy concept a reality—which is good news for pickle fans everywhere.

