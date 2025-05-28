Most Popular Disney Songs, Mapped

The Walt Disney Company was founded on American soil in 1923, but it has since gained much worldwide recognition and billions in revenue. Part of the reason why Disney is so popular is because of its iconic songs. But which tunes does each state gravitate to most?

Most Popular Disney Song by State

Google Trends determined the answer during its research from Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to Wednesday, April 9, 2025. For this study, data analysts examined search trends across states. “Top-searched” results had the highest number of queries for a location. You can find the complete map below.

“Let It Go“ and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious“ won America over. | Google Trends

Surprisingly, every state searched one of two Disney songs most of all: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Let It Go.” The former is from Mary Poppins (1964), a movie about a whimsical nanny named Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) who brightens the lives of two children. While Mary Poppins popularized the term supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, which Dictionary.com defines as something that’s “extremely good,” variants of the word were around for a couple of decades before the movie came out.

“Let It Go” skyrocketed in fame when Frozen was released in 2013. Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) belts out one of the most recognizable Disney songs in recent memory during her journey of self-discovery. The track has been translated into over 40 languages—including German, French, and Catalan—so that kids can play the song on repeat worldwide. “Let It Go” has also won a Grammy and an Academy Award and recently became certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America after reaching 10 million sales. That’s a first for Walt Disney Records.

Most Popular Disney Song by Generation

Disney song preferences vary a bit more when you look at different generations. According to Google Trends, Gen Z prefers “I Just Can‘t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King (1994). Millennials can’t get enough of The Lizzie McGuire Movie’s (2003) “What Dreams Are Made Of,” and Boomers love “A Whole New World” from Aladdin (1992). View the chart below to find more favorites from each generation.

Rank Gen Z Millennials Boomers 1 I Just Can't Wait to Be King (The Lion King)

What Dreams Are Made Of (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)



A Whole New World

(Aladdin)

2 A Spoonful of Sugar (Mary Poppins)



You're Welcome (Moana) It's Not Easy (Pete’s Dragon) 3 Beauty and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast) It's a Small World (It’s a Small World)

The World Es Mi Familia (Coco)

4 Queen of Mean (Descendants 3)



Grim Grinning Ghosts (The Haunted Mansion attractions)



The Scuttlebutt (The Little Mermaid) 5 You've Got a Friend in Me (Toy Story 4)



Give a Little Whistle (Pinocchio)



Strangers Like Me (Tarzan)





