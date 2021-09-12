The 10 Rudest (and Most Polite) Cities in the U.S.

Surveys have ranked the U.S. among the top 50 friendliest countries, but that doesn’t mean residents are immune to exhibiting rude behaviors. What’s considered disrespectful to most Americans, anyway?

According to Preply, things from lack of self-awareness to bad driving are commonly perceived as rude to Americans. The language tutoring website used this information to determine which U.S. cities have the most impolite occupants. They also looked at the cities where residents are least likely to display rude tendencies.

Researchers conducted the study by surveying Americans nationwide about rude behaviors they observed in their cities. Factors like being loud in public spaces, having closed-off body language, and ignoring basic driving rules were considered. The experts then scored the responses and used these numbers to rank cities on a 0 to 10-point system, with 10 being the most rude.

The data suggests people in the U.S. have gotten more rude—or at least have started noticing more disrespectful behaviors—in recent years. Miami ranks as the most inconsiderate city in 2024, with a rudeness score of 9.88. Preply named Philadelphia the most impolite city in 2022 with a score of 6.43—a 3.45 point difference from the current top city. In 2024, the City of Brotherly Love ranks No.2, with a score of 9.12. Although the city is lower on the list this time around, its rudeness score is still higher than it was two years ago. Floridians in Tampa come in as the third-rudest residents in the U.S. The area scored a point lower than Miami, with 8.88 out of 10 points. You can view the top 10 rudest cities below.

The 10 Rudest Cities in the U.S.

Rank City, State Rudeness score (0-10) 1 Miami, Florida 9.88 2 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 9.12 3 Tampa, Florida 8.88 4 Louisville, Kentucky 8.72 5 Oakland, California 8.67 6 Boston, Massachusetts 8.35 7 Memphis, Tennessee 8.28 8 Las Vegas, Nevada 8.21 9 Long Beach, California 8.18 10 Charlotte, North Carolina 8.11

It’s important to note that perceptions of what’s rude vary by cultures and individual preferences. For example, the researchers considered “closed off body language” an indicator of disrespect, but some may not view it as a big deal. In 2024, lack of care for others, being loud in shared spaces, and lack of self-awareness were the most common rude actions that people noticed in public.

On the contrary, Preply also determined the most polite cities in the U.S. based on the same data. Omaha, Nebraska, ranks the highest, and Minneapolis in Minnesota follows. Neither city was on the list in 2022. Scroll down for the full ranking.

The 10 Nicest Cities in the U.S.

Rank City, State Rudeness scale (0-10) 1 Omaha, Nebraska 6.24 2 Minneapolis, Minnesota 6.35 3 San Diego, California 6.68 4 Columbus, Ohio 6.70 5 Kansas City, Missouri 6.78 6 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 6.89 7 Indianapolis, Indiana 6.93 8 San Jose, California 6.96 9 Raleigh, North Carolina 6.98 10 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 7.11

