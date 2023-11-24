The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop on Wireless Earbuds, Kitchen Gadgets, and More
You can save more this holiday season with Amazon's best Black Friday deals.
The big day—Black Friday—has officially arrived, and it’s your chance to save big at virtually every major retailer online. But if you’re tackling the bulk of your holiday shopping today and over the weekend, you should definitely check out Amazon, too.
While October Prime Day last month gave a lot of budget-conscious shoppers the chance to get a jumpstart on their gift-buying, the retailer’s discounts right now are nothing to sneeze at, either. Below are 20 of the best Amazon Black Friday deals worth checking out today.
The 20 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
1. Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens: A Dodgeball Card Game for $12 (Save $13)
2. Blink Video Doorbell for $30 (Save $30)
3. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds for $190 (Save $59)
4. Meta Quest 2 (128GB) Holiday Bundle, Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset for $249 (Save $50, plus get a $50 digital credit with the code "META50" at checkout)
5. iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop for $499 (Save $301)
6. Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop (13th Gen. Intel Core i7-13700HX) for $1330 (Save $320)
7. All-New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 (Save $20)
8. Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System for $100 (Save $100)
9. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville for $119 (Save $51)
10. KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (K45SS) for $240 (Save $90)
11. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $30)
12. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch for $179 (Save $70)
13. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $90 (Save $60)
14. Vitamix Explorian Blender, 64 oz. for $300 (Save $120)
15. LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck 76989 Building Set for $74 (Save $16)
16. Squishmallows Original 14-Inch Hans Brown Hedgehog for $15 (Save $5)
17. Murad Essential-C Facial Moisturizer (SPF 30) Gel for $41 (Save $27)
18. DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set for $199 (Save $140)
19. Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus for $300 (Save $170)
20. LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED48C3PUA, 2023 for $1047 (Save $353)